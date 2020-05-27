Police see Spike at loud parties at Hollywood Hills House – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdfbae5a0f5dea88d4a54d6ff562ddcc312% %MINIFYHTMLdfbae5a0f5dea88d4a54d6ff562ddcc312%

– Don't start the party at Hollywood Hills.

That's the message from the Los Angeles police, which has seen a significant increase in calls about parties in noisy houses in the Hollywood Hills since the coronavirus temporarily closed bars and clubs.

“Because of COVID today, and all the clubs are closed, we are having a challenging problem with the party houses on the hills. Please don't come to the party, come here and enjoy Hollywood, but watch and obey COVID, "Ralph Sanchez, LAPD Principal Director he said in a posted video to social media on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, home sharing giant Airbnb warned its Los Angeles customers not to host parties, stating that any guests who violate this will be banned from the platform.

While the L.A. County Home Security Order continues to be facilitated, with the reopening of trails, retail stores for in-person purchases, and places of worship for services, gatherings with people outside your home are not yet allowed.

In January, prior to the pandemic, 28 houses in the Hollywood Hills were removed from the Airbnb platform after authorities identified them as "chronic party houses."

Tuesday's video noted that owners can be held accountable even if they don't attend the party. The punishment for any person involved can range from a subpoena to criminal charges and up to six months in jail.

Neighbors can report a loud party by calling 877-ASK-LAPD or, if they suspect the house is being used as Airbnb, they can report it to a complaint hotline at 213-267-7788.