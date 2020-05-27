Police search for suspect involved in fatal Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Police are still looking for someone responsible for the death of 25-year-old Richard Carpenter.

Authorities say Carpenter was shot dead by someone who hid in the bushes outside his home last month.

Her family spoke Tuesday, waiting for answers and justice.

The incident took place on April 21 in the 14000 block of Riverview Street.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

