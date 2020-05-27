Police investigate after death of a North Dallas woman on her driveway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after finding Leslie Squair Baker, 59, on her driveway, sitting in the driver's seat of her car with a gunshot wound Monday night.

They pulled Baker out of his car and performed first aid before the Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived. But then he died in an area hospital.

"I just can't believe it … we're all in shock and really heartbroken," said family friend Wendy Kula. "It just isn't fair when someone so amazing and amazing is taken so tragically."

It is a murder that has left Baker's friends and neighbors, some who heard as many as six shots, bewildered.

The public relations executive lived on Royalton Drive in Preston Hollow. She was Marketing Director at the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano, according to her Facebook profile.

The president of the surgery center sent Up News Info 11 News the following statement:

"We are shocked and heartbroken by Leslie's senseless death. Personally, I have known and worked with Leslie for many years, and her tragic death is very difficult to understand and accept. Leslie was part of the Texas Health Resources family for many years and had held her current position since 2007. She quickly became a valuable and trusted member of our family. During her time here, she was a key member of our management team, known as an intelligent, fair, and compassionate leader who maintained patient care as her guide. During this tragic time, we send our sincere prayers, condolences and support to your husband and your beloved children. We ask that everyone keep Leslie's family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this tragic moment. "

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214.671.3624 or by email: [email protected]. (See case # 092727-2020.)

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for information called Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest and prosecution for this felony and other felonies. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.