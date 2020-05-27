Police close 2 Chainz & # 39; s restaurant for violating social distancing guidelines

Rapper 2 Chainz's Escobar restaurant has been closed by Georgia police for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

According to an incident report from the Department of Public Safety, the restaurant's restaurant manager was summoned after public security officials received complaints that there were too many people inside the restaurant and bar.

"When I entered the facility, the entire facility was packed with customers, shoulder to shoulder, and could not enter securely," the DPS officer wrote in the incident report according to WSB-TV. "Once I entered the facility, I observed the same violations that I committed when the warning was issued."

