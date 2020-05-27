Police close 2 Chainz & # 39; s restaurant for violating social distancing guidelines

Rapper 2 Chainz's Escobar restaurant has been closed by Georgia police for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

According to an incident report from the Department of Public Safety, the restaurant's restaurant manager was summoned after public security officials received complaints that there were too many people inside the restaurant and bar.

"When I entered the facility, the entire facility was packed with customers, shoulder to shoulder, and could not enter securely," the DPS officer wrote in the incident report according to WSB-TV. "Once I entered the facility, I observed the same violations that I committed when the warning was issued."

Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order outlining the security requirements for the reopening of the restaurants.

A requirement is that only 10 diners be in any establishment for every 500 square feet of dining space. The tables will be at least six feet apart and the servers and restaurant staff will wear face masks.