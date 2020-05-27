Playwright "The Normal Heart", AIDS activist was 84 years old – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML24708845ceca05f92f53df88ecd7341213%

Larry Kramer, the playwright whose righteous fury at a mediocre government and social response to the early AIDS crisis fueled his groundbreaking 1985 play The Normal Heart and an activism that led to the Gay Men's Health Crisis in the 1980s and Act Up pneumonia Wednesday in Manhattan. He was 84 years old.

Her death was announced to the New York Times by her husband David Webster. Kramer had lived for decades with H.I.V. and underwent a liver transplant due to liver disease.

