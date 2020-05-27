Plans for return to work not yet finalized, but efforts are "unprecedented" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML96c9663a8d870f31e21b3b1309f8d44c13%

The presidents of SAG-AFTRA, DGA and IATSE today issued a joint statement saying they have not yet reached an agreement on a White Paper that will provide guidelines for the safe resumption of film and television production.

%MINIFYHTML96c9663a8d870f31e21b3b1309f8d44c14% %MINIFYHTML96c9663a8d870f31e21b3b1309f8d44c14%

Those joint efforts with the companies, and the White Paper it will produce, are being managed through the workforce of the Industry-wide Occupational Safety Committee. The statement was signed by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, DGA President Thomas Schlamme and IATSE International President Matthew Loeb.

"We all want people to return to work as soon as possible, but we must do it well," the statement said. “At this time, there is no final draft of the Industry Working Group White Paper, and it would be premature to accept or comment on standards that have not even been finalized. As we create our plans to return to work, the level of coordination among our unions has been unprecedented in frequency and productivity. ”

%MINIFYHTML96c9663a8d870f31e21b3b1309f8d44c15%

The task force's White Paper is intended for a high-level audience of government and public health officials, including the Governors of California and New York, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which is considered one of the Top Guardians Greenlighting a Return to Work in Los Angeles