Photos of birthday boy AbRam Khan with his father Shah Rukh Khan

%MINIFYHTMLc4fdd275fb33be5e36f9406237e64d1811%

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and there is still no one who can come close to dethroning this megastar. His massive appeal comes not only from the timeless characters he has given Bollywood, but also from the fact that he is a total family man. Shah Rukh married his childhood girlfriend Gauri Khan and has three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The youngest, AbRam, is one year older today and we couldn't help but line up some photos that give us an idea of ​​the type of bond this little boy shares with his dad.

%MINIFYHTMLc4fdd275fb33be5e36f9406237e64d1812% %MINIFYHTMLc4fdd275fb33be5e36f9406237e64d1812%

AbRam is 7 years old today and has been involved with Shah Rukh for all these years everywhere, from cricket stadiums, airports, birthday parties, fan gatherings, and even holidays. SRK also loves spending time with AbRam as he is also the only one of their three children staying in Mumbai, both Suhana and Aryan are completing their studies abroad and therefore cannot spend as much time with their dearest father. So, on AbRam's birthday, we listed photos of the little boy with his superstar father.

%MINIFYHTMLc4fdd275fb33be5e36f9406237e64d1813%