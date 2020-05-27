People on Twitter react after rumors of an alleged alteration between Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy Surface

Wow Chile! People on Twitter got up very early looking for some pictures of a fight, all of you. Apparently, rumors have circulated about an alleged physical altercation between Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher, and everyone was looking for evidence of the tea!

Ari and Alexis reportedly allegedly put their feet on each other in a studio in Atlanta, and things got so crazy that they also allegedly took out weapons and knives. While there are no video footage yet, everyone on Twitter is talking, and some people are making bets on who might have won!

Check out what some of the black Twitter people had to say, Roomies!

I'm about to go to bed and when I wake up at noon, I better see Ari and Alexis Sky fighting over my tl pic.twitter.com/HbRO7EbhvX – Lil Intro Vert (@Robhimblindsis) May 27, 2020

Everyone says Alexis Sky is a bird, but Ari is the same bird! Both have children under the age of 2. Both are fighting over "long nails, who gets paid the most in clubs and who is the baddest IG girl." Boffum are birds! – KingdomLady💪🏿 (@EboneyIsFit) May 27, 2020

What if Ari and Alexis Sky didn't fight and I'm nosy at 4 am for nothing? pic.twitter.com/XEA3Sy3jQ9 – CammmBammm🥭🇹🇹 (@CammBammish) May 27, 2020

That's so ghetto if Ari and Alexis sky really fought like you would think they would solve the fuel now as adult women and speak it maturely … So who got the video? 😁✨ pic.twitter.com/pc9f3ZIg8H – 🧡 (@ l8tley) May 27, 2020

Alexis sky and Ari are mothers and they are acting like a fool. Don't think about your children first. There are a few things to avoid and this is one of them. I still want to see the video though – Donatella (@DonatellaRiches) May 27, 2020

Where does it make sense to fly my timeline over Alexis Sky and Ari throwing hands, guns and knives if there is not a single soul among all of you who can finally drop the video? Stop playing with me? pic.twitter.com/Cn59iuk2lz – Bougée Banton (@madeintrinbago) May 27, 2020

MoneyBagg got so mad at Ari for this fight with Alexis Sky, you know he doesn't like that ghetto shit. As for me, I love it. Where is the video? pic.twitter.com/Btx44y7SzQ – ❤ Follow your dreams❤ (@ GoldenMind93) May 27, 2020

Are you the Alexis Skyy team or the Ari Fletcher, Roomies team?