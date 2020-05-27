People on Twitter react after rumors of an alleged alteration between Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy Surface

Home Entertainment People on Twitter react after rumors of an alleged alteration between Ari...

Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher traded more shots in ongoing social media battle. The pair exchanged words for the second day in a row.

Wow Chile! People on Twitter got up very early looking for some pictures of a fight, all of you. Apparently, rumors have circulated about an alleged physical altercation between Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher, and everyone was looking for evidence of the tea!

Ari and Alexis reportedly allegedly put their feet on each other in a studio in Atlanta, and things got so crazy that they also allegedly took out weapons and knives. While there are no video footage yet, everyone on Twitter is talking, and some people are making bets on who might have won!

Check out what some of the black Twitter people had to say, Roomies!

Are you the Alexis Skyy team or the Ari Fletcher, Roomies team?

