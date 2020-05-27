Peloton's top coaches share their six favorite moves to make at home

Consider trying a new twist on a beloved workout.
While Peloton is pretty much synonymous with indoor cycling training at home for everyone you meet on social media, the brand is not afraid to venture outside its wheelhouse. Although your bikes with live and on-demand rides are, in fact, what you get Kate Hudson, Sofia Vergara And with over a million subscribers to exercise (along with its tread sessions), the app option allows users to expand their training horizons.
Among the thousands of classes on offer: strength training, yoga, running, stretching, and bootcamp options.
New York City-based instructor Jess King prescribes to try a little bit of everything on the menu, if variety is the spice of the lifestyle. "From dancing, HIIT workouts, stretching, strength training, running, biking, change it if it's someone who likes variety," he suggests, "or pick one thing and get stronger."
So basically you do, the kind of advice we always love to hear.
And while it may be easy to lean on the idea that if you're not dripping with sweat and gasping for air, you didn't do enough, tread instructor Andy Speer says you don't have to try too hard to see the results. "Most of your workouts, especially when you're indoors and more sedentary than usual, should focus on movement rather than intensity. Think six to seven out of 10," he advises. Then, "choose between one and three workouts each week where you really do it: go for the eight or nine out of 10 in intensity. Consistency over intensity."
Fortunately, on this wellness Wednesday, he and two other Peloton coaches are here to detail that first step on their journey to becoming a regular (at home) gym buff. They each agreed to share their two favorite moves with E! News. So pump up the jams (they recommend "Kryptonite,quot; from 3 Doors Down and Sofi Tukker& # 39; Purple Hat & # 39;), then your muscles with these sculptors.
