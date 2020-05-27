Peloton's top coaches share their six favorite moves to make at home

Consider trying a new twist on a beloved workout.

While Peloton is pretty much synonymous with indoor cycling training at home for everyone you meet on social media, the brand is not afraid to venture outside its wheelhouse. Although your bikes with live and on-demand rides are, in fact, what you get Kate Hudson, Sofia Vergara And with over a million subscribers to exercise (along with its tread sessions), the app option allows users to expand their training horizons.

Among the thousands of classes on offer: strength training, yoga, running, stretching, and bootcamp options.

New York City-based instructor Jess King prescribes to try a little bit of everything on the menu, if variety is the spice of the lifestyle. "From dancing, HIIT workouts, stretching, strength training, running, biking, change it if it's someone who likes variety," he suggests, "or pick one thing and get stronger."