Pastors decline to return to church despite softening Los Angeles County guidelines – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Church at Rocky Peak in Chatsworth has been empty since March.

But as California churches prepare to reopen, Pastor Michael Yearley says Rocky Peak will remain closed and continue to broadcast live services.

"There is a great proverb that says the wise person sees danger and takes refuge, but the simple one goes on and pays the price," Yearley said.

Los Angeles County announced Tuesday that it would align with the state's latest COVID-19 guidelines, which means that faith-based organizations can resume services as long as they limit attendance to less than 25% of capacity.

Rocky Peak can accommodate up to 1,300 people, and the pastor says average attendance was around 800.

"I would compare it to going to a big concert and having it only ten percent," he said. "It just isn't the same."

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released what its churches will need to do to reopen with less than 25% attendance and up to 100 people: facial masks for parishioners and church staff, deep cleaning of the church after each service, elimination of hymn books and emptying water sources.

High contact surfaces, such as statues, will be cordoned off, there will be fellowship only in bread, and the elderly and immunocompromised will be encouraged to stay home.

Yearley says he believes his church will eventually go into a meeting phase in person, but in small groups in people's homes.

"The early church had no buildings for 300 years because they were illegal, and yet the message of Jesus was spread, taking control of the Roman empire," he said.

Still, Yearley says he believes churches are essential, adding: "But I don't think meeting in large groups is essential or prudent."

First AME Church in South Los Angeles is also delaying the opening of its doors after its pastor issued a statement saying they respect the decision of other churches to reopen, but that First AME believes it is safer to wait.