Palacio criticizes false Kate Middleton Report involving Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace is closing a "false,quot; report on Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the Palace issued a strong statement on the Tatler magazine article, which stated that the Duchess of Cambridge felt "exhausted,quot; after Prince harry and Meghan MarkleThe actual output.

"This story contains a series of inaccuracies and false false statements that were not submitted to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a Kensington Palace spokesman said Wednesday.

In the report, an alleged friend of Kate shared: "Kate is furious at the heavy workload. Of course, she is smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels drained and trapped. She is working as hard as a top CEO. , who has to be transported all the time, without the benefits of limits and many vacations ".

Another "friend,quot; of Kate and Prince william He was also quoted in the article while discussing the royal departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.