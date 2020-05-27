Pac-12 will allow in-person volunteer trainings on campus beginning June 15

The Pac-12 became the third Power 5 conference to set a date for athletes to return to in-person volunteer training on campus Tuesday.

The Pac-12 will allow in-person volunteer trainings for all sports beginning June 15, the conference announced after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group. The decision comes four days after Big 12 and SEC made similar announcements in the wake of the NCAA's decision to allow schools to reopen voluntary training beginning June 1.

Each school will develop its own health and safety plans that align with the local public health guide. CU has yet to indicate whether it will allow in-person trainings on campus June 15, but CU-Boulder chancellor Phil DiStefano, chairman of the CEO group, supported the Pac-12 decision on Tuesday.

"As educational institutions, our greatest obligation is to the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff," DiStefano said in a press release. "In considering the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave the way for replay, those considerations were paramount, guided by the advice of our own medical experts in conjunction with public health officials."

The Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee created a set of guidelines and protocols for schools to follow once they decide to open for individual trainings. Guidelines created by the medical advisory committee cover return to campus; return to a sports facility; specific installation considerations; return to exercise and respond to infection or suspected infection.

All 12 schools are unlikely to open their doors at the same time. States with schools in the conference are reopening at different rates and that will affect when athletes can return to campus for exercise. Arizona has reopened many of its services and said that professional sports can be resumed, while California, Washington and Oregon have been slower and more restrictive in allowing small meetings to resume.

Several Pac-12 soccer coaches have said they would like to have six to eight weeks of pre-season training and practice to be ready if the season starts as scheduled in late August and early September.

“As states have already opened or are beginning to open access to parks, gyms, and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the choice at this point of being, which for many will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can access the best health, wellness and training support available, ”Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release.

The SEC will allow schools to resume training on June 8, while Big 12 chose to allow volunteer activities to begin on June 15 for soccer, July 1 for other fall sports, and July 15. for all other sports.