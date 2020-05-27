‘Overtaken by Aliens’: India faces another plague as the swarm of locusts

NEW DELHI – Magan Doodi, a gardener on a golf course in Jaipur, was making his rounds earlier this week when he saw the sky suddenly turn strange pink.
It was not a peculiarity of the weather. They were locusts, millions of them, "like a spreading sheet," he said.
"Lobsters have attacked the golf course!" Mr. Doodi yelled into his cell phone during the battle on Monday morning. "It's man versus locusts!"
Scientists say it is the worst attack in 25 years and that these lobsters are different.
"This time around the attack is from very young lobsters flying longer distances, at faster speeds, as opposed to adults in the past who were slow and not so fast," said K.L. Gurjar, deputy director of the Indian Lobster Warning Organization.
Locusts came from the east, from Iran and Pakistan, covering half a dozen states in western and central India. Because most of the crops were recently harvested, hungry swarms have hummed in urban areas, eager to devour bushes and trees, carpeting any surface they fall on.
Jaipur, a sprawling city of 4 million people and the largest in the state of Rajasthan, was besieged on Monday. An insect storm flew over concrete buildings. and the richest neighborhoods, which pounce on trees and plants, cross cemeteries and jewelry markets, attracted by the well-kept golf course in the heart of the city.
After seeing what was happening, Mr. Doodi, the gardener, yelled at the caddies and other key personnel, urging them to make as much noise as possible to chase away the bugs. Some caught firecrackers. Other steel plates to hit. Another person ran to the roof of a maintenance building and started hitting empty plastic containers, like drums.
Residents clamored to protect themselves and their flora, spilling onto the streets hitting plates with spoons and jumping into parked cars to honk horns.
"I left my room and went out onto my terrace around 10 a.m. and saw a long shadow on the floor," recalled Nikhil Misra, a lawyer in Jaipur. "I stood still. It was something I had never seen in my life. "
"I looked up and saw a cloud, not the cloud that gives you rain, but a cloud of locusts, thousands upon thousands of them floating above my head," he said. "It was a silent attack. It was a strange kind of fear, as if the aliens were overcoming it.
Scientists say this outbreak, although separate from Recent outbreaks in East Africa are due to the same factors: unusually hot weather and more rain. They blame climate change.
"This all started in late 2019, when there were warm waters in the West Indian oceans," said Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune. “These waters caused a lot of rain over the regions of East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. This appears to have triggered an ideal condition for raising lobsters. "
The movement of the swarms depends on the winds, which are blowing from west to east and slightly south at the moment. That could put the swarms in the thick center of India very soon.
The Indian government wants to address this regionally and has offered to set aside some of its differences with Pakistan to provide the neighboring country with pesticides to spray on its side of the border. India made the same offer to Iran, which responded positively, Indian officials said.
Indian scientists said that in a single day, a modest swarm of locusts can travel 200 kilometers and eat as much food as about 35,000 people.
