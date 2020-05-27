Norway receives three new stealth F-35 fighters – Upnews Info

The three new Royal Norwegian Air Force (RoNAF) F-35A multipurpose aircraft landed at Orland Air Force Station in central Norway on May 26 after more than 10 hours in the air from the United States.

"The three newest editions for Norway's growing fleet of F-35 fighter jets arrived at Orland's main air station tonight at 9:57 p.m. local time," it said in a statement. "In a few years, in 2025, the F-35s will reach full operational capacity."

Norway is the fourth country after the United States, Israel, and Italy to host stealth F-35 fighters.

According to Lockheed Martin, Norway joined the F-35 program as a partner in the System Development and Demonstration phase. In November 2008, the Norwegian government selected the F-35 as the replacement for the F-16 fleet. And in September 2015, the first F-35A was unveiled to Norwegian and American government officials and the Lockheed Martin leadership in a formal ceremony at the Lockheed Martin production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. See the highlights of that ceremony.

The first two aircraft for Norway were delivered to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, in late 2015, where they are being used for pilot training.

Norway received its first F-35 three years ago. The country currently has 15 of the fifth-generation stealth fighters, but has plans to expand its fleet to 52 by 2025, at which point all of Norway's F-16s will be withdrawn.

The three newest editions for Norway's growing fleet of F-35 fighter jets arrived at Ørland's main air station tonight at 9:57 p.m. local time. In a few years, in 2025, the F-35s will reach their full operational capacity. pic.twitter.com/7BtKvQQhqK – Luftforsvaret (@Luftforsvaret) May 26, 2020

The F-35 program has long been plagued by cost overruns, delays, and global parts shortages. However, costs are coming down, and the plane will be the most advanced in the world, US officials said.

In addition to the United States, 11 other nations are buying the planes.