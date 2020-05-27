NHL players seek to manage uncertain injury risks after prolonged downtime

%MINIFYHTML09d46478597b93c921c686ea85eb36a013%

The NHL released a full 21-page memo on Monday detailing the next phase of what will hopefully lead to the resumption of the 2019-20 season, and the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion, sometime this year. summer. On Tuesday Gary Bettman appeared on the television network and announced that the regular season had officially ended and they will now focus on the return to game format that could see 24 teams potentially hit the ice during the summer months.

First on the record is Phase 2 of the NHL's Tired Four plan, which is expected to start in early June, and will see most players back off the ice for the first time in three months. While free time after the offseason occurs is normal, due to the massive wear and tear a regular season of 82 games plus the playoffs has on the body, it's generally not that long.

In reality, this is probably the longest time that most players have been off the skates since their youth hockey days.

"You get home for the first month and take a month off," Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood said, before learning that his season is over and that his team could now be out of competitive games for a total. 7-9 months. "I'm not saying don't do anything, but I stretch and do a little yoga but I don't exercise, I don't skate … So for a month you come home and just stretch and relax, and then after that, you come back to the gym sessions, you go back to work there and then you start skating a little bit and then you speed it up.

"This year he throws a wrench because I don't know when the end date or any date is, so I'm trying to stay … in the middle."

Since the pause went into effect on March 12, players have been caught in a kind of limbo. Should they see this moment as a low season? Limited to home workouts that include yoga, city skating, and clubbing with your dogs, and with no calendar dates to focus on, the ability to maintain that high level of conditioning has also been difficult.

Some players, like Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford, have been looking at this time frame as a low season where he wakes up, drinks coffee, completes 30-40 minutes of stretching, followed by strength and conditioning for an hour. more or less. The only difference is that there has been no component on ice.

"We are such creatures of habit," said veteran netminder Cory Schneider. "You do your training out of season, you know when to peak, you know when to push yourself and then you also know when to slow down and maybe take off the gas a little bit in terms of weight training and get into your skating."

"It was difficult because you don't want to completely disconnect from the mentality of being in season or just sitting on the couch and relaxing. You have to keep your mind and body sharp," said Canucks goalkeeper Thatcher Demko. "Obviously, we can't be on the ice, but there's something to be said for letting it all go after the season and letting your mind and body rejuvenate a little bit. So it's been a weird midpoint."

Demko's fellow goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom traveled back to Sweden after spending a few weeks in Vancouver to rehabilitate his surgically repaired knee and, like other Europeans, has been able to skate. While it gives them a skill edge as they've been able to maintain conditioning, it also gives them an edge (no pun intended) when it comes to injury prevention.

"It will probably be widely understood that these athletes will not be in optimal athletic condition, that they will be somewhat conditioned in terms of certain muscles," said Dr. Michael Alaia, orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone & # 39; s Sports. Salud, he explained to Sporting News. "Perhaps their physiological reserve could also be underconditioned because they have not had access to adequate sports facilities. Therefore, you certainly could expect to see a slight increase in injury patterns once players return to full play because they are going to I want to go 100 percent.

"I think the muscle groups of the lower extremities, particularly the adductors, the groin, the hamstrings. Injury to the groin is extremely common in hockey players and is more frequent at times when the players are not fit. maximum physiological, "he said. who expects injuries to occur early in the game's return time.

"Strength and conditioning and the ability to maintain a certain exercise reserve is very important and, since players are at the end of their games or practices, when their muscles begin to weaken and the body begins to feel fatigued, that's definitely going to be where these players are most at risk, so not only are they increasing their risk because the muscle groups may not be as strong as they usually are, but their exercise reserve will not be as high as normal. usually it is too. "

Goalkeepers are in a completely different category when it comes to injury prevention due to their side-to-side movements, butterflies, etc. And they combine that with the fact that most have not seen rubber in months; They will need time to get back in shape. The Leafs' Tyson Barrie mentioned in a call to reporters last week that the players need to "get their legs back,quot; and he, along with teammate Alexander Kerfoot, said they would be comfortable with a month of skating.

The executive director of the National Players Association of the National Hockey League, Donald Fehr, told Mike Tirico of NBCSN on Tuesday that there were "different opinions,quot; about the duration of the training camp (Phase 3) depending on the skating time in Phase 2.

"It's a difficult question to answer because I think I've never experienced being off the ice for two months," Clifford said when asked by Sporting News how long he would need to feel comfortable playing in games. "I think I would have a better idea after my first week of that little mini training camp. But, you know, I don't think it's going to take as long as most people will think. It's just another matter of preventing injuries for men and we don't want soft tissue or hamstring injuries, you know, get men out for next season. "

Therein lies the crux of the matter and why Phase 2 will likely be extended a bit, as Bettman hinted on Tuesday when he stated that it will begin in early June and that the next phase will not begin until mid-July. Regardless of the time period, hockey is getting closer to returning to games and we can see that the coldest sport turns into summer hockey sooner rather than later.