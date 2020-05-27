NHL ends regular season and announces plans for 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML89c8d0c2b4d2a8c327f160b0fe215ac614% %MINIFYHTML89c8d0c2b4d2a8c327f160b0fe215ac614%

As of March 12, the Minnesota Wild had reached a record of 35-27-7, compiling 77 points in the process. That placed them in sixth place in the Central Division. And that's where his 2019-2020 regular season record will be kept.

The NHL postponed the rest of the season in mid-March, thanks to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The league announced Tuesday that the regular season will not resume.

But that does not mean that hockey is over. The NHL also announced the details of its Return to Play Plan, a 24-team playoff tournament to determine the winner of the Stanley Cup. According to Commissioner Gary Bettman, "The reason we are doing this is because our fans have overwhelmingly told us that they want to complete the season if possible. And our players and our teams are clear that they want to play and bring the season to its just conclusion. ”



To set up first round seeding, the top four seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences (based on percentage of points) will play in a round robin. The remaining 16 teams, including the Wild, will meet in the qualification round. The Wild will face the Vancouver Canucks for a chance to play.

The format of the tournament beyond the initial rounds, not to mention the actual start date, has yet to be determined. The initial games will be played in two central cities. Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis / St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver are among the possible locations.

When the tournament starts and where it is played depends on the conditions connected to COVID-19, which remain fluid. A more developed tournament format is likely to be announced in the coming days or weeks.