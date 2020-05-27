Newsom Green Lights haircuts; Morgan Hill Fish Processing Plant Outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5ef2817eb55593cdaac06c99d3da89aa13%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

%MINIFYHTML5ef2817eb55593cdaac06c99d3da89aa14% %MINIFYHTML5ef2817eb55593cdaac06c99d3da89aa14%

Coronavirus reopening

Sonoma County health officials delay reopening of salons and hair salons

PETALUMA – Hairstyles in Sonoma County will have to grow a bit more after health officials announced a delay for the reopening of beauty salons, despite Governor Gavin Newsom giving the green light on Tuesday. Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase announced the decision Tuesday night. Mase said that despite Newsom earlier declaring that beauty salons were eligible to reopen in most of the state, including three Bay Area counties, Sonoma County will wait. Mase said Sonoma County is not ready after an increase of more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, including some hospitalizations. read more

Newsom announces the expanded reopening of Stage 3 business, including hair salons and hair salons

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced new modifications to the state's current shelter order Tuesday, allowing hair and beauty salons to reopen under specific guidelines for the first time in more than two months. Tuesday's announcement marks the state's first step toward the expanded reopening of Stage 3 involving higher-risk workplaces, starting with limited personal care and recreational places. The governor opened his comments by commenting on how happy he was to see California residents having fun over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but that people needed to remain vigilant and aware of the continuing deadly pandemic. read more

Some SF businesses that go out to sidewalks, streets, city parks

SAN FRANCISCO – Some San Francisco companies will be allowed to operate on the city's sidewalks, streets, or parks thanks to a new program launched by the city's Economic Recovery Task Force COVID-19. The Shared Spaces Program aims to support local restaurants that provide takeaways, as well as beverage vendors and some retail stores by expanding their ability to operate in public outdoor spaces while allowing for social distancing between clients and employees. The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is comprised of dozens of elected city officials, business owners, union officials, and nonprofit leaders. The working group aims to help companies and employees recover from the economic consequences of COVID-19. read more

Bay area courts begin the process to resume jury trials at the age of COVID-19

MARTINEZ – Across the Bay Area, court systems are beginning to restart after it was largely closed since mid-March. However, the changes necessary to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic will be significant. "We are all making peace as we go," said Chief Justice of the Contra Costa County Superior Court, Judge Barry Baskin. "It will not be the normal jury trial that we are all familiar with." Judge Baskin will be the first to admit it. They don't have all the answers yet as jury trials begin to resume in the Contra Costa courts. For the foreseeable future, judges will examine a very different courtroom. read more

Pac-12 to Allow Voluntary In-Person Training, Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for Safe Return to Campus

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 will soon lift restrictions on in-person volunteer training and has issued guidelines and protocols for the safe return of student athletes to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer in-person trainings can begin June 15. Universities can determine how and when to open their sports facilities. Tuesday's announcement updates the organization's decision on March 14 to cancel all competitions and sports championships with or without a Pac-12 conference until the end of the academic year, which lasted until May 31. read more

The restart of the NHL season will not include the San José sharks

SAN JOSE – If the National Hockey League restarts its season, plans do not include the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, or Anaheim Ducks. For the first time in league history, no California team will qualify for the postseason. Without releasing a timeline, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the league would drop out of the rest of the regular season and go straight to the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16. "While we're disappointed that the San Jose Sharks May Not Complete In our 2019-20 season, we understand and respect the decision made by the NHL and the NHL Players Association, ”said San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson. read more

Contra Costa County Extends, Modifies Eviction Moratorium Ordinance

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County's moratorium on evictions caused directly by the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 was extended from May 31 to July 15, and will begin soon will no longer allow companies to exceed certain thresholds of employees and gross receipts defer rent payments. The revised ordinance, passed by a 5-0 vote, limits the definition of "commercial real estate property,quot; to property where small businesses, manufacturers, or nonprofit organizations operate. Such companies must be independently owned, have 100 or fewer employees, and have average annual gross earnings of not more than $ 15 million for the past three years. Assistant County Attorney Mary Ann Mason said the changes are based on the City of Oakland's eviction moratorium ordinance. read more

Trump: Newsom providing mail ballots in California will lead to "selective elections,quot;

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for his plans to mail ballots in the state, claiming those votes will be "substantially fraudulent,quot; in a November general election. The President and the Republican Party have been highly critical of any state that has announced plans to provide registered voters with mail ballots for security reasons for the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom announced in early May that signed an executive order that would grant all Californians who are registered to vote by mail ballot for the November election. read more

State lawmakers meet in rare session with Governor Newsom to address a $ 54.3 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO – The California Assembly met Tuesday in a special session to question Governor Gavin Newsom's administration about its plan to cover an estimated $ 54.3 billion budget deficit created by the effects of the coronavirus. It was the first time in 25 years that the Assembly met as a so-called "committee of all." Normally, when the Assembly meets, nobody can speak except the legislators. But this time, lawmakers will listen to the testimony of Newsom administration officials and ask them questions. Lawmakers gathered in the ornate House of Assembly on Tuesday wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from each other. read more

Marin County Issues Guidelines for Opening Child Care Centers and Summer Camps

SAN RAFAEL – Ridesharing was discouraged as Marin County has issued guidelines aimed at allowing childcare companies and summer camps to make plans to safely reopen and accept the children of nonessential workers to from June 1. Dr. Matt Willis to prevent transmission of CODVID-19 includes social distancing, hand washing, facial covering, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Group size is limited to 12 children or less and keeps the same group together for three weeks. Arrival times must be staggered and parent carpooling is discouraged. read more

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Hurricane Harbor release COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of parks

VALLEJO – Vallejo's Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord on Tuesday announced new health and safety guidelines to be implemented when the parks reopen after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Visitors to Six Flags over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in any of the parks and their temperature must be verified using non-contact infrared thermal imaging before entering. The masks will also be available for purchase at the front gate of both parks. Park tickets will only be available online, allowing Six Flags staff to manage attendance, which will be limited well below the park's maximum occupancy to encourage physical distance. read more

Coronavirus And Health

%MINIFYHTML5ef2817eb55593cdaac06c99d3da89aa15%

Group of coronaviruses discovered at Morgan Hill fish processing plant

MORGAN HILL – The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is fighting to prevent a group of three dozen coronavirus cases at a fish processing plant in Morgan Hill from developing into a larger outbreak. “A couple of weeks ago, an employee of this company, his spouse was hospitalized with COVID. They were tested as a contact and found to be positive, too, "said Dr. Sara Cody, county health director. Dr. Cody says the company, Lusamerica Foods, Inc., quarantined and evaluated all employees The infected person had been in contact with, but when some of those people tested positive as well, the county intervened. read more

UC Study: US COVID-19 Victims. USA They support long hospital stays, higher rates of ICU admissions

BERKELEY – Researchers from the University of California-Berkeley have reduced the numbers surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak across the country and found that patients in the US USA They were enduring longer hospital stays and faced higher rates of admission to the intensive care unit than patients in China. The new study released Monday was led by researchers from UC-Berkeley and Kaiser Permanente. The researchers said the results suggest that some hospitals in the US USA They may have been more affected by the coronavirus pandemic than initially thought, since many forecasts of the disease burden were based, particularly the number of hospital beds and ICU units needed at the peak of infection. on data outside of China. read more

South Bay Nurses Unions files complaint, alleges unsafe conditions in nursing homes

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Two local unions are accusing Santa Clara County of endangering nurses by failing to inform them of patients infected with coronavirus or providing them with the required protective equipment. The Santa Clara Registered Nurses Association (RNPA) and the International Service Employees Union (SEIU) have teamed up to level a string of charges against the county. The complaint, filed May 6 with the Public Employment Relations Board, alleges unfair labor practices and unsafe working conditions in private nursing homes. Kerianne Steele, an attorney for Weinberg, Roger & Rosenfeld representing the unions, states in a letter that the county assigned employees to skilled nursing facilities and gave employees false assurances that they would only treat patients with negative COVID-19 and that they would be adequately supervised, trained and provided with personal protective equipment. Could not be farther from the truth." read more

Coronavirus and shelter in place

Home owner in Santa Rosa begins a DIY remodel during shelter in place

SANTA ROSA – Many people are looking for ways to occupy their time during the shelter-in-place. In a house in Santa Rosa, what started as a small painting project turned into much more. "He was a little bored and he wanted to be productive," said attorney Robin Estes.

He had to close his family law practice during the shelter instead, so, only with his dog Bella as a companion in the house, he decided to give one of the rooms a fresh coat of paint. read more

Staying Cool in San José A Challenge for Homeless Seniors During the Heat Wave COVID-19

SAN JOSE – A heat wave hitting the Bay area in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis has created an even more dangerous situation for homeless and older people in South Bay. Places they would normally go to beat the heat, such as community centers, libraries, and shopping malls, have been closed due to the pandemic. "Normally we would even say go to a mall, but that is not available during this time period," said Dr. Clifford Wang, an internist at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. "So people just need to find a cool, shady area would be important to people." Javier Victoria, 78, came to King's library in downtown San José, one of the places he would normally go during a heat wave to cool off. read more

Coronavirus and business

Oakland Place Scouts A-Cash-Strapped On Furlough; Stop payment to minor league players

OAKLAND – The Oakland Athletics are putting their scouts and a significant number of other office employees on hold, suspending pay for minor league players and cutting other executives' wages as part of a cost-cutting move on response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A owner John Fisher announced the moves Tuesday in a rare public statement about what he called a "tremendously difficult day." "Baseball is more than a job: it is a way of life," Fisher wrote in a letter to fans and staff. “The people who work for our team are our family, our base, and they work tirelessly to help the Athletics compete in this precious game. COVID-19 has brought a tragic loss of life and disease to many in our community, and it has impacted us all in ways we could never have imagined. ” read more

San Ramon Valley Board of Education approves administrator increases amid huge budget cuts

SAN RAMON – The San Ramón Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted Tuesday night to give a raise to the district superintendent and other senior administrators, even as the district seeks to make cuts of approximately $ 8 million. According to school district officials, this is something they have routinely done in the past, applying the same negotiated salary increase for teachers to senior administrators. However, parents argue that this is not just another regular school year amid the budget deficit exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. "Our district says OK, they are facing cuts for teachers, more children in the classrooms and fewer teachers on our campuses, but are we going to give our outgoing administrators a golden parachute?" Mother Nancy Datz asked. "It doesn't make any sense to me." read more

Justice Department Ends Stock Trading Investigation by Ladies Feinstein, Loeffler and Inhofe Weeks Before Pandemic

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice has closed stock trading investigations by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the notifications sent to the senators. Senators were scrutinized for transactions made in the weeks before the coronavirus brought markets down. Events indicate that federal law enforcement officials are narrowing their focus on investigating actions to Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Agents showed up at his home in the Washington area about two weeks ago with an order to search his cell phone. read more

COVID-19 security measures are essential businesses when AC is interrupted during a pandemic

PLEASANTON – For the second day in a row, the heat is still on. A Pleasanton's owner's air conditioning unit is turned off, and that's a difficult situation during this pandemic. That means calling a service company for repair, and at this time, COVID-19 security measures are essential. Since Service Champions Heating and Air is an essential business. It means that they have to enter the houses safely.

"Well we've always had a lot of safety precautions even before COVID, we've just taken it to a different level to protect our customers," said owner Kevin Comerford. read more

SF Supe pressures the city to hire a service officer to oversee the needs of city veterans during the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Supervisor Matt Haney proposed Tuesday that the city of San Francisco immediately begin looking for a new county veterans service officer, charged with overseeing the needs of city veterans, many of whom have been adversely affected. by the coronavirus. During a press conference with the city's Veterans Affairs Commission, Haney said he plans to present a resolution that would require the city to begin the process of hiring a county veterans service officer. Although the post has been empty for more than a year, according to Haney, now is the time to start providing assistance to the city's 27,000 veterans, many of whom are currently homeless and living on the streets of neighborhoods in Tenderloin and South of Market. read more

Shares rise to the highest levels since the close as the death toll in the US USA Approaching 100,000

NEW YORK – Shares rose on Wall Street to their highest levels since US business closings closed. USA More than two months ago, buoyed optimism Tuesday about the reopening of the economy, even as the official death toll from the country's coronavirus closed at 100,000, a Mark President Donald Trump once predicted that the country would never see . With infections growing rapidly in places like Brazil and India, a senior global health official warned that the crisis worldwide is far from over. In a largely symbolic move, the New York Stock Exchange trading floor in lower Manhattan reopened for the first time in two months, with plexiglass barriers, masks, and a small number of traders to adhere to the rules of social distance. 6 feet. read more