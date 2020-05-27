Newport-Mesa Seniors Urges School Board to Allow Graduation Ceremony in Person – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0ae68c370046a0aa6cfc1ffa68bf66a413%

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Orange County seniors from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District mobilized in front of the district headquarters on Tuesday, with signs saying "Let We Walk." Some sports graduation caps, which represent their hope that the school board will reverse its decision to hold virtual graduations for the four public high schools in the area. Students want to find a way to celebrate safely in person. "If California is still under the home stay policy by the end of July, we want to take a tour at least, right?" Corona del Mar senior class president Henry Hobin asked the crowd, receiving cheers and applause in response. "We don't want to go online. We really don't really want to."

After years of hard work, the students said they want a more intimate, in-person ceremony to send them.

Students wore masks and stood six feet away, acknowledging that they understand that a traditional graduation ceremony will not be possible. Still, they hope to be able to celebrate in person, even if some adjustments need to be made.

"We know it will not be a normal graduation. We are not asking for that," said Jeannie Williams, another senior from Newport-Mesa Unified. "We just want to wait to celebrate together in person, even if it's a car trip."

Hobin said he has proposed that the school district allow students to participate in a graduation ceremony, where students, families and friends celebrate graduates of their cars and seniors receive their diplomas in a socially distant way. It is a strategy that has been implemented by other school districts in Southern California.

"More than half of the other Orange County districts are doing what I propose," he said. "We are all under the same county rules. It doesn't make sense why we can't follow the trend." Parents came out to support the graduates, expressing their pride and echoing their desire for an in-person celebration for their students. "They've left that school without saying goodbye," said Nanci Terry. “These children have been in the district their entire lives. They want to see the friends they grew up with. "