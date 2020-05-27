New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticizes Mitch McConnell in "Blue State Bailout" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML276f676d78de7b38688253057922ced613%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo went to Washington DC on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump and congressional leaders. It's safe to say that some of those meetings were better than others.

After appearing at the National Press Club, Cuomo, a Democrat, said his conversation with Trump was good as he created major infrastructure projects in New York that can help boost the economy there and across the country.

"It was a good discussion," said Cuomo. "You know the president is from New York. It has a good context for all the things we are talking about. I think the President also recognizes and realizes that, in New York, we are very aggressive in getting these projects done and done on time. "

How soon would you like to start Cuomo? "I have a shovel in the trunk of my car," he said.

The New York leader did not seem so optimistic about his meetings with congressional leaders. Cuomo began by clarifying his motives.

"I've been 100 miles from anything political during all of this," said the governor. “Personally, I did my best to tell people in my state:‘ I don't have a political agenda. I'm not running for nothing. I don't want to go to Washington. "There is no personal agenda they have to calibrate.‘ Well, is he doing the right thing or is he doing the right thing for him? Does he have self-interest? "I have no interest. I'm not doing anything. I'm governor of New York, that's all I'm doing. Just to get politics out of it. "

It seems that Cuomo did not feel the same spirit in the leaders of the Congress.

"This hyperpartisan environment in Washington is toxic to this country," said the governor. "We have people who say," Well, we don't want to pass a bill that helps Democratic states. It would be a rescue from the blue state. "

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Cuomo said, is interested in "stopping blue state bailouts."

Florida Senator Rick Scott said, according to Cuomo, "Are we supposed to rescue them? That's not right."

"This is really an ugly and ugly feeling," said the New York governor. "It is a non-American response. We are still the United States Those words meant something.

Cuomo said he is not asking the federal government to do his state's work.

"I understand that states are responsible for the reopening … but, at the same time, the federal government has a role to play and it has to play a role. There can be no national recovery if state and local governments are not funded. That's a fact."

Washington is now debating a new recovery bill, he said.

“The previous invoices have helped large companies, small companies, all kinds of companies. Airlines Hotels. That's great, "Cuomo said. But state and local governments fund schools and hospitals, police officers, firefighters.

"The COVID states – the states that were the most affected – are one third of GDP," said the governor. "How can you tell a third of the country to go to hell and think you are going to see an economic upturn?"

"Also, state economies, that's what the national economy is made of," he said. "There is no nation without states. They tend to forget that in this city.

There will be no national recovery if state and local governments are not funded. That is just a fact. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 27, 2020

Cuomo then sharpened his attack.

"First of all, Mr. Federal Legislator, you are nothing without the states AND you represent the United States.

That rhetoric is not only "ugly," Cuomo said, "it is false." What they say is totally false. Hundred percent."

"And there are facts," said the governor, "if you want to ask a question:" Which states give money and which states take money? "There is a financial equation that is the federal government. That is a question that Senator McConnell and Senator Scott … really don't want to ask. Because the truth is completely the opposite of what they say."

"You look at the states that give more money to the federal government than they receive," Cuomo said, showing a slide from the top five and bottom states. "Do you know the top, what they call the" donor state? "Do you know what a state pays more to the pot than it takes out more than any other state? It is the state of New York. New York pays more each year, $ 29 billion more, than they take out."

Next, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California. Which states take the most, according to Cuomo? Virginia, Maryland, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. "Those are the facts."

There is no "United States" without states. The states most affected by COVID-19 represent more than 1/3 of the national GDP. State and local spending is essential for the health of the national economy. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 27, 2020

"The great irony is that conservatives argue against the redistribution of wealth. 'Why should you take money from the wealthy and give it to the poor? "" But, the governor stated, "That is exactly what you are doing! Exactly what you have done each year. Therefore, it is just" redistribution. "… unless you end up getting more money."

"They are against redistribution of money," he said with a laugh, "except when they are taking money!"

"You are the poor, Senator McConnell, Senator Scott. Because you are the ones with outstretched hands. Redistribution, you are against it. Except when the wealthier states give you more money each year."

"The hypocrisy is very insulting," said Cuomo. “Because when you talk about numbers, there are still facts. And people can still add. And people can still subtract. And they know what they put in and they know what they get out. And I know it's Washington D.C., but the truth still matters.

So my point for our friends in Congress: stop abusing New York. Stop abusing New Jersey. Stop abusing Connecticut, stop abusing Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Stop abusing the states that bore the brunt of the COVID virus. "

"It is because the COVID virus came from Europe, and nobody in this nation told us. They told us:" The virus comes from China "… They missed it … It was not New York's job. We do not do international health / global And now you want to hold that against us? Why do we bear the brunt of a national mistake?

"Now you want to duplicate the insult to injury by saying," Why should we help those states? "

Trump, apparently, was kinder.

"I said to the president when all this started: 'Put politics aside. Let's find out what we have to do, which is a great mandate, since nobody has done it before, and let's do it. And that's what we've been doing. doing ".

"At the meeting we just had," Cuomo said of his time with Trump, "it was the same way. It wasn't about politics. It was: How do we supercharge the reopening, especially in New York, which has been hit hard? How do we take on some of these big infrastructure projects that have been around for a long time? What if we had been smarter and better we would have done it 30 years ago, and because we need the jobs now more than ever. ”

If there is ever a time to take on a major infrastructure program, it is now. It will stimulate the economy, create jobs, and help the United States catch up with other countries that have frankly outpaced us. It's just common sense. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2020

Specifically, they discussed work on the 2nd Avenue Subway, the air train from LeGuardia Airport and two tunnels through the Hudson that carry Amtrak trains that "serve the entire Northeast," Cuomo said. "If you interrupt train service to those two tunnels, you interrupt train service to the entire northeastern United States. It would be devastating for the nation."

"In Washington we have this fragmented vision. Either the national economy works or none of that works, "said the governor. "You cut the northeast, you're cutting your nose to screw up your face. So those two tunnels have to be replaced."

"I think the president is focused on reopening, on stimulating the economy," Cuomo said. "I think that is the correct approach."

"Look, when he ran he talked about a $ 1 trillion infrastructure project," recalled the governor. "He's a builder. He understands it. The good thing about these projects is that they don't require the legislature. He can only do it."

"When will there be a better time in history to build them?"

