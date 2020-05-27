New Video Provides Evidence That George Floyd Didn't Resist Arrest Despite Officials' Claims (Update)

TSRmUpdatez: As the FBI progresses its investigation into George Floyd's death, a new video shared by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump questions officers' claims that Floyd was resisting arrest.

Restaurant security cameras captured the moments leading up to the tragic incident, raising questions about why officers used deadly force against George Floyd.

Floyd, originally from Houston, was reportedly in Minneapolis to work. Officers said they responded to a call from a suspect sitting on top of a car that appeared to be under the influence. Officers also claimed that Floyd physically resisted the arrest.

But the new video shows George Floyd being pulled out of his vehicle and it appears he was cooperating with responding officers. The owner of the restaurant also told local media that there was nothing. in the video that captured his restaurant showing that he was resisting arrest.

The original video that had distressed social media showed an officer with his knee to Floyd's neck. After Floyd told officers that he was unable to breathe, he then stopped responding, and then died from his injuries.

The city announced that all four officers have been fired when the FBI steps in to investigate.

Protesters demanding justice for Floyd are calling for murder charges to be brought against the officers involved, especially given this new evidence.

We will keep you posted on any updates to this tragic story.Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!