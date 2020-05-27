New HBO Max Drama When Amazon Criticizes It For "Choosing To Deny" 5M Customers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML97161a73728c4f1761154ca2b12b164e13%

Amazon has targeted AT&T, the father of WarnerMedia, for not allowing access to its newly launched HBO Max subscription streaming app through the tech giant's Prime Video Channels platform.

%MINIFYHTML97161a73728c4f1761154ca2b12b164e14% %MINIFYHTML97161a73728c4f1761154ca2b12b164e14%

"With a seamless customer experience, nearly 5 million HBO broadcasters currently access their subscription through Amazon's Prime video channels," a company spokesperson said in a statement. Unfortunately, with the release of HBO Max, AT&T chooses to deny these loyal HBO customers access to the expanded catalog. We believe that if you are paying for HBO, you are entitled to new programming through the method you are already using. It's good customer service and it's a priority for us. "

Related story HBO Max Reaches Distribution Agreement With Comcast, Expanding Reach On Launch Day

HBO Max has quickly built up a series of distribution deals for HBO Max, which launched just after midnight on Wednesday. On launch day, he announced a pact with Comcast, leaving Roku and Amazon as the biggest remaining gaps to be filled.

Customer education is a key aspect of the $ 15 a month Max proposal. While many current subscribers will be able to get it for free, AT&T isn't immediately removing HBO Now, a standalone streaming version of HBO.

In 2014, which seems like a different planet given the current stream of direct-to-consumer streaming, HBO's then-father Time Warner reached a lucrative license agreement that included access to HBO Go, the available HBO streaming version. for pay TV subscribers. That deal was followed by Amazon Channels' access to HBO Now, which today represents roughly 50% of all HBO's independent subscribers, according to the numbers.

%MINIFYHTML97161a73728c4f1761154ca2b12b164e15%

Wall Street analysts such as Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners have highlighted the growing tension between the media and tech companies that arises during the broadcast boom over which party controls customer experience and data. "With all the content (both legacy HBO and new Max content) available within the new HBO Max interface," Greenfield wrote in a recent blog post, "We suspect that consumers will simply use the HBO Max app as a starting point. In At its core, any participation in the Amazon channel store is an intermediate step towards total freedom one day, which will become easier as the HBO Max subs grow and the exclusive content of HBO Max expands. Obviously, this it's not what Amazon wants. "

AT&T CEO John Stankey, a key architect of HBO Max during his time supervising WarnerMedia, pointed to the impasse with Amazon during an appearance this month at a Wall Street investor conference.

"We will be in virtually every app store, with one exception: We may not be in the Amazon Fire app store when all is said and done," he said. However, he added, "We feel really good about distribution dynamics, product availability." Stankey continued, predicting a "strong day" for the service.

HBO Max is the latest release of five new, well-funded challengers for broadcast owners like Netflix and Amazon. It joins the new subscription offers from Disney, Apple, NBCUniversal and Quibi.