Nene Leakes' representative says Kenya Moore should "focus on her own marriage,quot; after discussing Nene's alleged matter

Kenya Moore didn't bite her tongue when it came to talking about the rumors surrounding Nene Leakes and Rodney White's alleged romance. Now, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is responding.

A representative for Nene released a statement on Kenya's comments in which they used one of her points against him and told one's mother where her attention should really be.

Se Kenya declared to herself that she and Nene had not been talking for almost two years, so there is no point in talking so familiarly about Nene's personal life. And dragging your marriage, family, and relationship for decades through the mud steadily to hint at anything about my client's character is sad, confusing, and a despicable public relations tactic we're not interested in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on its own marriage and we wish it well. "

This occurs after Moore interviewed the post to confirm that the story is true.

She claims that many of the housewives, including those from other franchises, knew about Nene and her alleged lover.

‘I think the people they know are their friends or their confidants or their partners in crime and I don't think they just wanted to be the ones to get them out. I'm just not sure if they just didn't want to be the one to break the news on TV about it, but we've certainly had a lot of conversations about her and this man. They've been seeing each other for a long time. "

Brooklyn's mother Daly added that she doesn't take any advice from Nene considering the state that her marriage is int.

