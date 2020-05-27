NeNe Fuga and rumored boyfriend seen dating several times

%MINIFYHTMLc0f0e5c77704c5c291e9e1503fe7e08f13%

Instagram

This comes after the star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; She previously alluded that she and her husband Gregg Leakes were open to having an & # 39; open relationship & # 39; and that she would not divorce Gregg.

Up News Info –

There may be a problem in paradise between NeNe leaks and her husband Gregg. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star was said to spend time with her rumored boo named Rodney White, who works in USDA senior management.

%MINIFYHTMLc0f0e5c77704c5c291e9e1503fe7e08f14% %MINIFYHTMLc0f0e5c77704c5c291e9e1503fe7e08f14%

On the relationship between NeNe and the Maryland man, a source revealed, "The couple began spending more time together since late 2017 and have been seen together multiple times." The couple reportedly went to dinner in Baoli in Miami in January. At the time, Gregg was recovering from his battle with stage 3 colon cancer at his home in Atlanta.

A witness described Rodney as a "tall, handsome black man." They spent time "at the South Beach access point E11EVEN, where photos are not allowed."

During the tour, "they were all together, they touched, they laughed, they laughed, they kissed, but it wasn't as if they were swaying. I don't think she was trying to hide it." I was on this guy. Kissing, hugging, hugging, sitting on his lap. "

%MINIFYHTMLc0f0e5c77704c5c291e9e1503fe7e08f15%

NeNe also allegedly brought Rodney to meet his co-workers as the "RHOA" co-star. Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille. Also, it was said that NeNe would bring Rodney to "In the club house"where she made an appearance with Kelly Rowland.

NeNe and Rodney also reportedly dated their best friend. Wendy Williams. The alleged lovebirds also seemed to be visiting Tao in New York, as the two shared similar photos on social media.

The source added that NeNe "spends a lot of time in Maryland not only for this boutique, but also for her companion. She openly flaunts her relationship with him as if they were together."

The informant went on to say that NeNe and Rodney knew each other even before NeNe found their television fame. "People close to him have said that it is all about lifestyle, if it were not for that, he would not give her the time of day because he did not do it before when she was nobody," the source explained. "I knew her before she became the NeNe Leakes that she is today and before multiple surgeries to change her appearance."

NeNe previously alluded that she and Gregg were open to an "open relationship" and that she would not divorce Gregg. She said: "Our understanding … See you. We are good, that's all I can tell you … I doubt we ever get divorced, I doubt that. We may not be together, but we are not going to get divorced. We are engaged to stay married. We're going to stay married anyway. "