NCAA grants waiver to transfer Johnny Juzang wing, making him eligible for UCLA in 2020-21

%MINIFYHTMLda40bb76b075f20988adec15f9ecbe6a13%

Johnny Juzang, a promising 6-5 wing who decided to transfer from Kentucky to UCLA after a single season with the Wildcats, was granted a waiver by the NCAA to compete in the 2020-21 season.

%MINIFYHTMLda40bb76b075f20988adec15f9ecbe6a14% %MINIFYHTMLda40bb76b075f20988adec15f9ecbe6a14%

A source close to Juzang told Sporting News that he will be allowed to play for the Bruins next season. A Los Angeles native who attended Harvard-Westlake School in Southern California, Juzang averaged 2.9 points for the Wildcats in 12 minutes per game.

But he was a hero of Kentucky 's dramatic victory on the last second and last day of the season in Florida. He scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting that included two triples in the UK victory over the Gators.

Juzang occasionally struggled to play with the Wildcats as they sought him out for consistent 3-point shots from his position. He entered with a reputation as an elite marksman, but hit .326 from a long distance. However, in the last two games of the season, he was 4 out of 6 in three, including 2 out of 4 in what became the UK season finale, when he recovered from 18 points to beat the Gators. on the go and win the SEC directly.

%MINIFYHTMLda40bb76b075f20988adec15f9ecbe6a15%

With starting point guard Ashton Hagans out of the game and SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley struggling with foul trouble, Juzang played 33 minutes in his career and was the Wildcats' third-leading scorer in the game.

After the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky coach John Calipari said, the Juzang family expressed interest in him playing again closer to home.

"Johnny had a great year and really improved as the season progressed," Calipari said when Juzang announced his decision. "I always liked training him."