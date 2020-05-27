NBA veteran Stephen Jackson mourns the death of the & # 39; twin & # 39; George Floyd: & # 39; I can't let this trip & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML9f1cba5debc427cdd529cf93f72d145613%

George Floyd's death sparked outrage from several high-profile athletes, including Lakers star LeBron James, but it hit NBA veteran Stephen Jackson much more.

In multiple shared social media posts on Tuesday, Jackson explained his connection to Floyd, whom Jackson referred to as "Twin." A video appeared Monday that shows a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck near a police car. (Officers were responding to a report of suspected counterfeiting at the time.) Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn't breathe, and at one point he stopped moving and appeared to be unconscious. Floyd later died at a local hospital.

All four officers involved in Floyd's death were fired, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said was "the right call,quot;. The FBI is investigating the incident.

"This is what I have to wake up to, huh?" Jackson said in a video posted on his Instagram page. "This is what I have to wake up to. Floyd was my brother, man. Our names are & # 39; Twin & # 39 ;, brother. Everyone knows me and Floyd was called & # 39; Twin & # 39 ;. My brother just He was in Minnesota: he was changing his life. He went to Minnesota. He was driving trucks. He had just sent her two, three boxes of clothes.

"My son was doing what he was supposed to do, man, and you all go and kill my brother, man. I'm on my way to Minnesota, man. Whatever I can do, I can't let this happen, dog They won't be mad until they knock on the front door. Bulls … "

Floyd, like Jackson, was a Houston native. He graduated from Yates High School and played tight end on the soccer team. Jackson posted an old photo of Floyd in his Yates uniform and said he was also a solid basketball player.

"He started tight end (1992). He went into the state championship," Jackson wrote. "Bruh was not a bum. He also had a hoop set."

Floyd moved to Minnesota about four or five years ago in search of better job opportunities, according to ABC13 Houston. Jackson said Floyd had moved "to work and drive trucks,quot; and knew he had to leave Houston "to be the best."

Jackson added that he is "on the way,quot; to Minnesota and will seek justice for Floyd and his family: "They will write a large check for their children on behalf of the Minnesota Police Department."