NASCAR race weather: Will the rain on Charlotte's forecast delay Wednesday's Cup race?

Here we go again. NASCAR implemented a solid strategy for its return to live racing amid the coronavirus pandemic with four Cup Series races scheduled in the span of 11 days, but the weather forecasts have not been cooperative. Now, Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is in danger of a rain delay.

Mother Nature, or more specifically in this case, Tropical Storm Bertha, seems to not care about NASCAR midweek races in Charlotte.

NASCAR AT CHARLOTTE:

Odds of winning | Initial alignment | Television schedule

Tropical storm Bertha was named Wednesday morning as it approached the South Carolina coast. Most projections show that the storm is heading northwest, just above Charlotte Motor Speedway, throughout Wednesday and through Thursday.

This is obviously not a good development for NASCAR, which has yet to announce contingency plans in the event that Wednesday's Cup Series race succumbed to a rain delay.

Below is what we know about the weather forecast that NASCAR will monitor at 8 p.m. ET start time for the Wednesday night race.

NASCAR race weather forecast for Charlotte

According to the weather.com forecast for the Concord, North Carolina area (the circuit's suburban location), there is a 70 percent chance of rain at 8 p.m. ET, when Wednesday's Cup Series race is scheduled to start. Chances of precipitation reach around 2 p.m. 95 percent ET.

Although the percentages drop, the rains are expected to persist as night approaches midnight. Beyond the forecast, another problem for NASCAR will be the combination of moderate temperatures and high humidity. Drying the track will take longer under these circumstances.

The Concord area is under flash flood watch until 2 a.m. ET Thursday.

Brian Neudorff, a meteorologist who unofficially provides weather forecasts for NASCAR races, remains optimistic about Wednesday night's race.

"It is very possible that this system will disappear from (Charlotte Motor Speedway) at 8 p.m. tonight," Neudorff tweeted Wednesday morning, adding his belief that the chances of competing are about 75 percent. "Perhaps looking more at a delay rather than a wash."

Wednesday night race, scheduled to take the green flag at 8:25 p.m. ET is a relatively short event featuring stage lengths of 55, 60, and 93 laps (310.6 miles). In this case, you only need to reach the midpoint on lap 104 to become official.

Lineup for tonight in Charlotte based on Sunday's finale with the top 20 reversed. Yeley now at 77, Gaulding 27. Yeley and Bilicki (7) will fall back in b / c pace laps that were not in that car on Sunday. Stages 55-60-93 (official race, lap 104). #NASCAR Race Hub at 7pm ET, green 8:25 FS1 pic.twitter.com/Qk1QwXHjFT – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 27, 2020

The starting lineup for Wednesday night's race was established by concluding Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on the same track. The top 20 starter request is an investment of the top 20 finalists of the 600 with the exception of Jimmie Johnson, who failed the post-race inspection and was disqualified from second place.

Due to Johnson's disqualification from Sunday's results, his HMS teammate William Byron was credited for a position at number 20 instead of a position at position 21. That means Byron will start on pole for the race on Wednesday night. Another HMS driver Alex Bowman will join Byron in the front row thanks to his 20th place finish on Sunday.