NASCAR Charlotte lineup: start order, pole position for Wednesday night unclassified

%MINIFYHTML81e032e3cbb6a2d0c91779dd25b90d0011%

The starting lineup for Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was established by concluding Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on the same track, more or less.

%MINIFYHTML81e032e3cbb6a2d0c91779dd25b90d0012% %MINIFYHTML81e032e3cbb6a2d0c91779dd25b90d0012%

The order for the Top 20 Cars to start the race on Wednesday night is an investment of the Top 20 Finalists of the 600 with the exception of Jimmie Johnson, who failed the post-race inspection and was disqualified from second place.

That means Johnson has to start Wednesday night's race in last place, but a couple of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates will take the field to the green flag as a result of his finals on Sunday.

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Schedule

Wednesday night's Cup Series race is the second this year for which the starting lineup was determined by a previous race. Last week's midweek event at Darlington had its field set by the same formula after a combination of points and a random draw that prepared the lineup for Darlington's first run. Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 was the only race on the modified 2020 NASCAR calendar for which the lineup was established by qualification.

Until further notice, all NASCAR Cup Series races on the 2020 calendar will continue without practice or qualifying sessions, including the Wednesday night race in Charlotte.

Who is on pole for the NASCAR race at Charlotte?

Due to Johnson's disqualification from Sunday's results, his HMS teammate William Byron was credited for a position at number 20 instead of a position at position 21. That means Byron will start on pole for the race on Wednesday night. Talk about luck.

Another HMS driver Alex Bowman will join Byron in the front row to start the race on Wednesday thanks to his 20th place on Sunday.

Due to the investment, Sunday's race winner Brad Keselowski will start the race on Wednesday 20.

NASCAR initial formation in Charlotte

Below is the full lineup for Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 places are a reversal of the top 20 finalists in Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 places are simply the last 20 finalists in Sunday's race, with the exception of Johnson.

%MINIFYHTML81e032e3cbb6a2d0c91779dd25b90d0013%

A note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are the Coca-Cola 600 driver changes on Sunday, so they will fall in the back of the pack before the start of the race on Wednesday night.