Naomi Osaka ahead of Serena Williams as highest-paid female athlete

With an estimated profit of $ 37.4 million, the US Open champion. USA From 2018 he is placed at number 29 on the list of highest paid athletes, beating his tennis partner by four points.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka She has been named the highest-paid female athlete in history, at the age of 22.

Osaka, the champion of the US Open. USA From 2018, he's made $ 37.4 million (£ 30 million) in the past year, according to Forbes money hunters.

That places the Asian-American star 29th on the list of highest-paid athletes, four spots ahead of Serena Williams – The woman who defeated in the final of the US Open. USA from 2018.

Previously, the highest paid female athlete title belonged to another tennis ace, Maria Sharapova.