Naomi Osaka ahead of Serena Williams as highest-paid female athlete

%MINIFYHTMLa97613e494550b489ac705e51cc9f11313%

Instagram

With an estimated profit of $ 37.4 million, the US Open champion. USA From 2018 he is placed at number 29 on the list of highest paid athletes, beating his tennis partner by four points.

Up News Info –

Tennis star Naomi Osaka She has been named the highest-paid female athlete in history, at the age of 22.

%MINIFYHTMLa97613e494550b489ac705e51cc9f11314% %MINIFYHTMLa97613e494550b489ac705e51cc9f11314%

Osaka, the champion of the US Open. USA From 2018, he's made $ 37.4 million (£ 30 million) in the past year, according to Forbes money hunters.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLa97613e494550b489ac705e51cc9f11315%

That places the Asian-American star 29th on the list of highest-paid athletes, four spots ahead of Serena Williams – The woman who defeated in the final of the US Open. USA from 2018.

Previously, the highest paid female athlete title belonged to another tennis ace, Maria Sharapova.