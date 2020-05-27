MyNetworkTV 2020-21 Schedule adds more "Date", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML52634dd9f77653ceefe890ed9277d6fc11%

In what is perhaps TV's most COVID-19-tested schedule for 2020-21, Fox's MyNetworkTV welcomes a number of off-network commodities and adds even more Date and Law and order: criminal intent.

Unlike its corporate siblings on the Fox broadcast network, which is battling coronavirus on the primetime and live sports fronts, MyNetworkTV has been rooted in the often syndicated rate. Seven of his top 10 hours a week stem from super producer Dick Wolf, himself a rock of stability in a streaming landscape that would otherwise fragment. (See full schedule below).

Wolf Law progeny Special victims unit and Criminal attempt are coming back with CI adding an extra hour for a total of three. Dateline will also air three hours a week, compared to two last year. Chicago P.D. complete the list. CSI Miami, who was part of the lineup last year, has left the fold.

MyNetworkTV airs on Fox television stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and 181 other markets. For the upcoming 2020-21 season, which begins on September 21, the programming block is cleared in markets that cover 97% of the US. USA

While MyNetworkTV does not receive the same attention as Fox's higher profile parts, including cable and broadcast news and sports platforms, it does generate consistent revenue. After initially attempting original programming at its launch in 2006, it has remained at the syndicated rate since 2009.

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox television stations, said he is "happy to have all four series back, and the value-added proposal comes at the right time."

Here is the MyNetworkTV 2020-21 calendar:

Monday

8-9PM – Law and order: SVU

9-10PM – Law and order: SVU

Tuesday

8-9PM – Chicago P.D.

9-10PM – Chicago P.D.

Wednesday

8-9PM – Date

9-10PM – Date

Thursday

8-9PM – Date

9-10PM – Law and order: CI

Friday

8-9PM – Law and order: CI

9-10PM – Law and order: CI