Monica shares heartbreaking news with bleak but impressive photos: Tiny Harris and La La Anthony appear

The singer Monica recently went to social networks where she announced a heartbreaking news: her dear uncle, Larry, had passed away.

The R,amp;B diva and current star on the reality show, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family HustleHe organized a memorial service that was more than beautiful and moving.

Monica had a team create black roses, custom masks, and gloves for the grim occasion.

She shared numerous photos from the sad gathering where she was dressed in haute couture and elegant.

She explained, "Honoring a special man in a special way … I am thankful that my Aunt Mary allowed Melinda and I to create an appropriate memorial for one of the greatest men we have ever met! 🖤 Thanks to who helped us celebrate their lives safely. We distance ourselves socially and issue personalized masks and gloves to ensure the safety of our loved ones … I pray that you are proud, Uncle Larry … Thank you. "

She added: "I never said your name without,quot; Favorite Uncle "in front of him … Uncle Larry, I am devastated … It is as if someone stopped the air that was flowing freely through my body … I am praying and asking God to Take this anger away from me … Believing that he will do exactly that … For the man who took your life, I understand it was an accident … However, I am struggling. You took a piece of me, a little from my mother and children! I don't understand the devastation we are experiencing right now, but I know that your love lives within me! "

Tiny Harris and La La Anothy approached with kind words along with many other fans.

A sponsor said, “Send condolences to you and your family, sister. 🙏🏽 OMG! I'm crying! Praying for you and your family, Mo! 🖤 ​​"

Another commenter stated: “Sorry for losing a friend. Praying for you and your family 🖤Wow, those roses are incomparable 😍🕊 God bless you. I have never seen a black rose of all the beautiful works of God on this earth. Some people just do more. "

This follower shared: “Sending love and prayers, Mo. You always look pretty … 🙏🏾❤️ Very well done, Mo! I am very sorry for your loss … sending prayers to you and your family. "

This person stated, "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sorry for your lost older sister 💕 … Uncle Gust Thornhill never fails to make a monument a lifetime memory. This is beautiful. He loved you very much. His face fell. lit up when you entered the room. Love and Light🖤Measie❤️ ”



