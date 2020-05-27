Minnesota police officer kills black man in handcuffs: kneels on neck! (Graphic video)

A Minnesota police officer yesterday killed an unarmed and handcuffed black man, kneeling on his neck and strangling him to death. And the entire incident was captured on video.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. yesterday after being called to investigate a man who was allegedly trying to use forged documents at Cup Foods.

Police detained and handcuffed the man, after they claim he did not cooperate. But once they got him under control, one of the officers put his knee around his neck for more than six minutes and killed him.

In the nine-minute video, which we have linked above, an officer can be seen kneeling a man on the pavement next to a patrol car. The man can be heard moaning and repeatedly telling the police that he cannot breathe.

"You are not even resisting arrest at this time, brother," a viewer tells the officer and his partner. "You're holding her breath right now, do you think it's cool?"

After about five minutes, the man appears to become unconscious. Spectators ask someone to check his pulse. The officer does not lift the knee from the man's neck until medical personnel arrive and take him away.

The man was announced dead on the scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suspended the two officers and called the FBI to investigate the murder.

