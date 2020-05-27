Minnesota Coronavirus: Nearly 600 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized While Death Toll Violates 900 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0b882e47a0326f1c494163b69c167b4e14% %MINIFYHTML0b882e47a0326f1c494163b69c167b4e14%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota recorded 33 other COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 932 since the start of the outbreak.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health shows 510 more coronavirus infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, and more than 6,000 tests were processed.

At Minnesota hospitals, 598 patients are battling the disease, with 260 in intensive care beds, two more than Tuesday. Health officials closely monitor the ICU's capacity, as patients with COVID-19 and those undergoing elective surgery increasingly occupy beds.

RELATED: COVID-19 Patients Needing Intensive Care Set New Record

%MINIFYHTML0b882e47a0326f1c494163b69c167b4e15%

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 22,464 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19. More than half, 16,314, have been recovered and no longer require isolation.

Still, health officials have long warned that the true impact of the virus in Minnesota is likely to be much greater than what the tests show, since initial tests were extremely limited.

The vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved people living in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Of the 33 new deaths recorded Wednesday, 27 were residents in long-term care.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease can be life threatening for the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.