Minneapolis reveals the identities of 4 officers involved in George Floyd's fatal arrest – Up News Info

The city of Minneapolis has released the names of the four officers involved in the arrest attempt that took the life of George Floyd, 46, on Monday night.

They are Officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng. Chauvin's identity had already been confirmed on Tuesday by the legal team representing him.

According to the city statement, officers arrived at the scene at 38th and Chicago Avenue on Monday at 8 p.m. and handcuffed Floyd, after they said he "physically resisted officers." It was then that the police said they handcuffed Floyd and began holding him to the ground.

Video from a viewer posted on Facebook showed Floyd pleading that he couldn't breathe when a white officer knelt down on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the officer who arrested him, saying that anyone other than a police officer in a case like this would already be in jail. .

George Floyd's death Monday was investigated by the FBI and state police authorities. Comparisons were made with the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after being put into a police choke.

