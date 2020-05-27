Minneapolis presents next steps to reopen restaurants and bars – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4dae0d09860e0b5ef5e1a03a4260d32714% %MINIFYHTML4dae0d09860e0b5ef5e1a03a4260d32714%

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has issued an emergency regulation outlining what follows for restaurants and bars looking to reopen their businesses next week.

As part of Governor Tim Walz's Stay Safe Minnesota order (which replaced the previous order to stay home), restaurants and bars can resume service to customers on June 1, with a number of restrictions.

On Tuesday, the city of Minneapolis said the Frey regulation has multiple messages to allow greater use of outer space. They are also giving up certain fees necessary to expand.



Restaurants and bars can reopen for alfresco dining only if they meet the following requirements:

Have a COVID-19 preparation plan that meets state requirements.

Keep 6 feet between tables.

Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.

Limit dinner size to four or six people for families.

Require reservations.

Require employees to wear masks.

Clients are strongly encouraged to wear masks while on site.

They are also allowed to request a temporary expansion of the facilities, in order to use a parking register, parking spaces or available green spaces to configure the seats.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis requires the use of face masks in all interior public spaces.