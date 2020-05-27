Minneapolis police clean up, assess damage to third compound after George Floyd's violent night of protests – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML72054bbbb4f2f9686521c4837a98704c13%

– For the second day in a row, protesters gather outside the Minneapolis Police Department's third constituency to protest the death of George Floyd, 46.

The compound is where the four officers involved in the attempted arrest that killed Floyd on Monday used to work.

The building, located near the intersection on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, has been blocked by protesters since 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police are gearing up for another night of protests after a day of cleaning up the damage done to their station Tuesday night.

Rachel Rothering is the mother of Adrian, 7, and Blaine, 8. She led them to their first protest on Wednesday.

"My gentleman last night, they decided they were going to be the change, that it will be the white men who will get up and say this is not right," said Rothering. "We are no longer doing some home studies from home. We are putting away Zoom books and all of the Zoom meetings, and we put all that aside today because this is the art project they did today. This is the history lesson of the that we are going to be part today. "

Street crews placed a cement block in front of the compound and spent most of the afternoon washing graffiti from the building of the protest the night before. But very quickly, the police went from cleaning to dressing again in riot gear. Gina Courtney was one of the protesters on Wednesday.

"I will be here until I hear (the officer seen in the video of the viewers kneeling on Floyd's neck) is arrested," Courtney said. "And that's what I would expect from everyone else."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying she urges those who are gathering to do so peacefully. He said that criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

