Miley Cyrus gives her boyfriend Cody Simpson a matching Mohawk

Miley Cyrus I just gave Cody Simpson a new & # 39; do.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself giving the 23-year-old artist a new haircut. The photo also gave fans a look at his rocker style.

"Matching Mohawks," wrote the "Slide Away,quot; star alongside the photo.

Cyrus has featured a few looks over the past few months. In January, he posted a photo of his "modern mullet."

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," stylist Sally Hershberger he said to E! News in November after she made the cut. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear elegant, but also wavy and messy."

Then last week, Cyrus shared a photo of his new pixie. In fact, his mother Tish CyrusHe was the one who trimmed his braids, with a little virtual help from Hershberger. The mother-daughter duo even shared a video of the process with fashion.

"I trained Tish well;)," Hershberger wrote on Instagram.

