Michigan Governor: Husband's call on the ship was just humor

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged Tuesday that her husband dropped his name in an effort to plunge his boat into the water for Memorial Day weekend, but said it was simply an "attempt failed mood "during a phone call with a recreation business.

"He thought he might laugh. It wasn't like that, "Whitmer said," and to be honest, I wasn't laughing when it was passed on to me either because I knew how it would feel. "

At a press conference, Whitmer responded to reports that started with Facebook posts from the owner of NorthShore Dock in Northern Michigan. Tad Dowker said her staff received a call last week from Whitmer's husband Marc Mallory.

"There was a waiting gentleman who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker published, according to Detroit News. "Being a commemorative weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means that there is no chance of this happening.

"Well, our office staff had explained this to the man and he replied," I am the governor's husband, will this make a difference? Dowker wrote.

The NorthShore Dock later said on Facebook that Mallory was respectful and understood why the company could not quickly put its boat in the water, News reported.

Whitmer and Mallory own a house in the Elk Rapids area. While the Democratic governor has lifted coronavirus-related restrictions on residents taking road trips, especially second homes in the forests and waters of northern Michigan, she doesn't encourage it, saying the virus is highly contagious and could overwhelm small town hospitals. .

"My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when he registered with a small company that helps with our boat and docks north," Whitmer said, reading a statement. "Knowing that it would not change the situation, he jokingly asked if being married to me could bring him to the line." … He regrets. I wish it hadn't happened, and that's really all we have to say about it. "

The governor said his family has stayed home "in recent months." But in response to a question moments later, Whitmer said Mallory has been to County Antrim to rake leaves from his property and stayed for a night or two.

Republican critics pounced on the ship's history. The Republican National Committee released a statement that had a drawing of a sail with the message "Whitmer Yacht Club. Block for you. Open water for me.

Whitmer has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

