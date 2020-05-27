Michigan company launches social distancing and contact tracking solution to get employees back to work – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML7b0afdad7b731e28b668d62808be69c513%

– Sqwirrel LLC, aThe company has developed a patent-pending technology that uses a combination of business mobile applications, with Bluetooth tags and scanners, to get employees back to their places of work called "CompanyTRAK." The solution provides a safe way to get employees back to work, keep them aware of social distancing and alert them to potential exposure risks from symptomatic employees, with positive and exposed tests. CompanyTRAK helps HR and internal health professionals manage COVID exposure within their company and isolate all exposed individuals.

CompanyTRAKTM tracks employee interaction with other employees from the moment they enter the building using Geofencing technology. According to Varchasvi Shankar, President and CEO of CompanyTRAK, “If any member tests positive, simply press a button on the application. All application members who have been within the CDC recommended safe distance in the last 14 days from that positive member would receive a notification of possible exposure. "

CompanyTRAK uses a proprietary model of advanced location services plus technology plug-ins without collecting personal information. The solution identifies which employees have been within the CDC recommended parameters of symptomatic or positive self-reported employees over a period of 14 days. Identifies the primary and secondary exposure, which is exclusive to CompanyTRAK. The Management Portal helps the company's human resources and other personnel authorized to manage employees with daily PPE and temperature controls that employees must follow.

The solution went from ideation to being fully functional in just a few weeks, using the existing technology framework and platform solutions. They are working to develop additional use cases to help companies return to work and keep their employees safe.

“Using CompanyTRAK helps employees feel safe and maintains current social distancing rules. We are working on ways to bring this to other industries, including hospitals and schools, "he said Ray Drzala, Marketing director. "We are learning more about increasing government requirements and business needs as we continue conversations about our solution."

CompanyTRAK is currently being tested at multiple sites and is available in the Apple and Android enterprise business app stores. "This solution can help us get back a bit closer to normal and significantly aid in business continuity to identify exposed employees within companies," said Varchasvi Shankar, President and CEO. You can find more information at www.companytrak.com.

CompanyTRAK, a product of Sqwirrel, LLC, a subsidiary of V2Soft, Inc. V2Soft, a technology company that provides technology solutions, product development, and consulting. For information, visit www.v2soft.com. Both companies are based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

