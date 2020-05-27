Michigan College Deployment Plans for the Fall Semester – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan universities are preparing to bring students back to campus in the fall with new security measures.

Wayne State University says they don't have a plan yet, but are preparing for every possible scenario.

Other universities require all students to wear face masks and some continue to take classes online.

Institutions address budgetary concerns amid Covid-19 to provide resources for their staff and students.

