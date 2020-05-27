Megan Thee Stallion earns first No. 1 single on Billboard Hot 100 in collaboration with Beyonce

%MINIFYHTML6522237e166d41a613362f16ea4b89ed13%

Instagram

Taking down the success of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39 ;, & # 39; Savage & # 39; He has also helped the singer of & # 39; Formación & # 39; To join the list of 21 acts that have dialed seven or more numbers.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion It has achieved its first number one in the US. USA with a little help from Beyonce Knowles.

%MINIFYHTML6522237e166d41a613362f16ea4b89ed14% %MINIFYHTML6522237e166d41a613362f16ea4b89ed14%

The couple's "wild" collaboration has recovered from five to one to overthrow Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande"Hit stuck with U".

The song also gives Beyonce a place in an exclusive Billboard Hot 100 club: She is among the 21 acts that have marked seven or more numbers. She also ties Mariah Carey As the only artist to have chart hits in each of the past three decades.

<br />

Megan and Beyonce's success continues a number one series for artists and guests, beginning with Travis Scott (II) and Kid Cudi& # 39; s Scotts & # 39 ;, which debuted at the top on May 9. Doja Catcollaboration of Nicki Minaj He also reached the summit a week later, before being replaced by Grande and Bieber.

%MINIFYHTML6522237e166d41a613362f16ea4b89ed15%

<br />

Doja Cat's "Say So" stays at two on the new chart, while WeekendThe "Blinding Lights" bounce four to three, DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39 ;, with Roddy Ricch, it is at four, and DuckThe "Toosie Slide" rises one place to complete the top five.

The rest of the top 10 is: "Life is good" by Future, presenting Duck, Roddy Ricch"Box", Dua Lipa"Don't Start Now," "Justin Bieber's" Intentions, "and Post Malone"Circles", which extends his record of 10 races to 38 weeks.