Meek Mill's Baby Mama publishes touching tribute to her son

Rapper Meek Mill's baby mom Milano visited Instagram to post a heartwarming message for motherhood and her newborn son.

"The next generation of women depends on great moms like us to raise our children better than today's men. I promise you, my son will treat your daughter well," she wrote in the caption, along with a photo of her son wearing a Gucci suit. .

"Ladies when raising children remember that they are raising someone's future husband and father. Raise them to be the best men in history. I am raising my son with love, I want him to know that he loves, I want him to feel loved and I I want him to spread love ❤️ My baby love … I'm so obsessed with him 👶🏽 #Boymom "

Meek and fashion designer Milan Harris welcomed their first child together.

Meek announced the birth of her son via Twitter: "Milano left me a king on my birthday!" he tweeted.