Meat CSA, local farms in Mass. They see a growing demand due to the COVID-19 crisis

If you had asked Ryan MacKay about the future of local farms and community supported agriculture, or CSABefore the coronavirus pandemic, I might have told you they were dating.

But the arrival of COVID-19 has dramatically altered the landscape.

Massachusetts farmers are seeing a significant Increased demand for locally sourced food, a combined response, they say, to public concerns about disruptions in national supply chains and fears of possible exposure to coronavirus when you shop at grocery stores.

MacKay told Boston.com that over the years on his Holden farm, Lilac Hedge Farm, your meat CSA membership has fluctuated up and down. When the pandemic started, MacKay said that he and his staff were nervous, not knowing what would happen when the winter farmers markets began to close, since in addition to the CSA, they trusted the markets, home delivery of goods to non-members and some wholesale accounts at local supermarkets.

But then membership applications and home delivery requests for their products "exploded." Lilac Hedge Farm had around 100 members for its meat CSA in 2019. In mid-May, the farm has tripled that number.

"It's been interesting trying to solve it," MacKay told Boston.com about adapting to demand and trying to meet customer needs.

The increase in demand, although welcome, brings with it a series of challenges that local producers are facing amid the pandemic.

Julie Rawson, Chief Farmer of Organic farm many hands In Barre and executive director of the Massachusetts Chapter of the Northeast Organic Farmers Association, she said that in her 28 years of leading a CSA, there has only been one other time that farm stocks were exhausted before the start of the season.

This year, his farm doubled the size of his CSA to meet demand as a result of the pandemic.

"A lot of people were desperate," he told Boston.com. "Some of them had never bought the local food system and others just remembered that they should do it again."

The increase has been "dramatically good,quot; for business, he said, but farmers across the state are struggling to keep up with demand. Increasing the workforce alone has been a challenge, Rawson said, as not everyone feels comfortable returning or starting work due to the virus, and travel restrictions have hampered the network of farmworkers known as WOOFERS, volunteers who travel and work with organic farmers and producers through a family accommodation program.

Walden Local Meat Co. has seen the business they normally expect many times, founder and CEO Charley Cummings told Boston.com. The company, which it described as a "modern dairy farmer for meat," partners with some 75 farms in New England and New York to produce beef, pork, chicken and lamb, which are delivered to 20,000 CSA members in their homes. from New Jersey to Portland, Maine.

In mid-April, there was a waiting list to become a CSA member with Walden.

"We are getting to put twice what we did before the crisis," Cummings said.

"This is our moment,quot;

Since they are dealing with a physical product (live animals that are subject to the "vagaries and whims,quot; of nature), meeting the growth in demand has been a challenge, Walden staff have worked hard to address it, feeling that they are serving to the community in a time of need, he said.

“Our staff has really come together around the idea that this is our time, and when I say & # 39; our & # 39 ;, I mean local food in general and local grass-based farms in particular, As the industrial farm model collapses around us, it turns out to be not as reliable as we thought, "Cummings said. "We are really excited about the idea of ​​demonstrating the inherent resilience of this more decentralized production and distribution model."

Everyone in the local food supply chain is in the same boat, MacKay said: working long hours, taking on the challenges one day at a time. His farm staff works heavily for 12 hours a day, with everyone spinning and adjusting to meet demand. The farm kids who worked scooping ice cream in past summers are now learning how to complete delivery routes in Cambridge and Somerville, he said as an example.

"Local farmers are really up to the challenge," said Cumming. "And I think the people on our staff are seeing their roles as critical and essential in a time of need and very proud to serve the community and move forward in a time of crisis."

The massive growth in demand for CSA meat led MacKay to increase the number of animals they normally have in Lilac Hedge, doubling the number of turkeys and bringing in 150 new piglets, and also partnering with other farmers raising more chickens and lambs. so they can process.

"The good thing about CSA is its six-month commitment, which may be a long time for some people, but it also means we have six months to meet it," said MacKay. "So we can plan well in advance to be able to add more broilers (chickens) and pigs, knowing that if someone is doing the CSA, the last part they will get will be in the fall time, which we are still processing. So, It gives us a little more time to plan things like that. "

They also added items they don't normally carry, such as seafood, dairy and fresh produce, in association with other local suppliers and farms to offer the new items in response to customer interest.

"What we are struggling with a little bit has been going on right now at the moment," MacKay said. "We work with a couple of slaughterhouses that we have had very long-standing relationships with and that are great to work with. But what we are finding in the process is that the slaughterhouses are flooding a lot right now."

It is generally easier to obtain slaughter dates at local facilities at this time of year, with any bottleneck that typically occurs in the fall.

But New England slaughterhouses are operating at full capacity, in full demand as large processors have shut down across the country due to virus outbreaks in plantsMacKay said. Local slaughterhouses, Cummings noted, can process 100 to 120 animals per week, compared to a factory plant that could process 20,000 pigs in one day.

MacKay started making daily calls just to see where the appointments are, as he's had a few delays week by week. It was also added to its list of processors, seeking to meet customer demand, which it suspects has peaked and will begin to decline in the coming weeks as meat becomes more available in grocery stores.

"The shutdown of the big processors is definitely affecting the smallest people," he said. "Big processors mean there is no food in the supermarket. And people still need meat to buy, so they go to their local farmer a lot more, which is incredible. But it has created a lot more demand for local meat, which it means more people are processing in smaller slaughterhouses. "

Overall, the farmer said small slaughterhouses in New England are doing well to keep up with demand while ensuring safety for both consumers and their employees.

Cummings agreed, stressing the resilience of local food systems and the health and safety benefits of workers, as well as the individual care and attention given to animals in smaller plants, such as the one It is owned and operated by Walden Meat Co., compared to larger processors.

A lasting change?

While moving at full speed to meet daily demand, farmers and local food companies also face the challenge of calculating how long they can trust a larger customer base and interest in their products, looking beyond the immediate crisis.

It is unknown, the three business owners agreed, whether the pandemic has made a lasting change in the way people buy their food.

MacKay said he hopes people don't forget small farmers when "all this is said and done," and that there will be some long-term change in favor of local food producers and CSAs.

"We really hope that, say, a quarter of the new people who have found local farms and local foods will continue to support us and other small farms around," said MacKay.

Cummings said his company is also taking things one day at a time, with a short-term focus on developing more capacity for home delivery and slaughterhouse that are co-owners and operate. The hope at Walden Meat Co. is that all members of the waiting list for membership will receive active participation in the coming months. But there are eyes on the horizon and plans to continue expanding the business and attract more people amid hopes that new customers will stay beyond the pandemic.

"There was already a trend towards local food that really seems to be catalyzed towards a more coherent movement, and it is a kind of paradigm shift that accelerated in five or ten years as a result of the crisis," he said. "So our view is that it doesn't matter what the reason people walked in the door in the first place, once they see the benefits to animals, employees, the community, the environment and really test the product , it tastes so different that there is no going back. "

MacKay and Rawson said they have both received many good responses from customers, and many say they plan to stay after the pandemic.

There's a lot to be said for knowing where your food comes from and the farmer who grows and grows it, MacKay said.

"We are really particular about how we raise animals, and even the slaughterhouses we are working with, our main slaughterhouse … was designed by Temple Grandin; she is world renowned in overseeing human killing," he said. "And I think our customers appreciate that we are going one step further. Not only to raise the animals, but also to ensure that they are harvested humanely."

The more people make that connection between the food they are eating and the people behind bringing it to the table, the more likely they are to make that change locally, the two farmers agreed.

In addition to reaching out directly to farmers, Rawson said many more people appear to be working to become more self-sufficient in their food supply, starting their own gardens.

NOFA has seen a huge increase in attendance, virtually, at webinars and online farming events focused on how to grow your own food, he said.

"I think a lot of people who just panic and see this as a temporary solution are probably going to go back to their old ways," he said. “But I think a lot of people are going to make changes and stick with them too. So I think that overall, there will be more people interested in good local food and more people growing it. And that's great ".

