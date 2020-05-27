Massachusetts Gained "Cooperation,quot; From Beach Lovers Over Memorial Day Weekend

%MINIFYHTML69d5a181a80d0c1ccbaf308df1bee17c11%

Massachusetts officials said Tuesday that bathers generally cooperated with anti-overcrowding efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic over Memorial Day weekend, as did the weather.

After a summer Friday with temperatures in the 1980s, the state saw thermometers cool for most of the three-day weekend. The high temperature reported Monday at Logan Airpot was 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"We got some cooperation from the climate, for the most part," Governor Charlie Baker told reporters Tuesday. "It was not the kind of weekend that people generally expect Memorial Day to be."

As part of the state's reopening plan, Massachusetts beaches were allowed to reopen for swimming and sunbathing on Monday, although some restrictions remain. Groups should be limited to 10 people and are recommended to sit at least 12 feet away from other groups; Organized ball games are prohibited; and visitors are required to wear face covers when they cannot keep away from others.

Despite anecdotal reports of overcrowding on South Boston's beaches on Friday, officials saw "good cooperation,quot; from bathers over the weekend, according to Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides.

"People wore masks where social distancing was not possible," said Theoharides. "They were scattered on the beach."

Theoharides had specifically advised Southie's bathers to refrain from visiting if crowds began to form. And while the Department of Conservation and Recreation has begun reopening the state beach parking areas (which were closed to handle crowds) in consultation with local officials, Theoharides said the parking lot would remain closed on Southie and Revere, where "the volume of the crowd has a tendency to get high."

Still, Theoharides said he was in Revere on Friday, and despite the weather, he observed a relatively modest crowd of people staying at a safe distance on the sidewalk and beach.

"Usually the Friday before Memorial Day is very busy, but this was a much more controlled and smaller crowd," he said.

The generally positive reviews come after Baker, along with some city officials, implored residents not to "let a few pleasant days pass,quot; by all the hard work and sacrifices residents had made to comply with the closing orders of the status and curb the spread of disease. . It also collided with a handful of images from across the country, perhaps most notably the Lake of the Ozarks, of destinations filled with beaches and lakes over the holiday weekend.

But with temperatures forecast to rise to the high 80s on WednesdayThis week may be the biggest test yet for Massachusetts.

