Mary-Kate Olsen decides to end the marriage after her estranged husband moved into her Hamptons home

Olivier Sarkozy reportedly moved Charlotte Bernard, her two children, and her mother from New York City to the home she shared with the former child star to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Mary-Kate Olsen He could have been pushed to the limit by the estranged husband's insistence that he move his ex-wife home to the Hamptons. Days later, the former child star finally managed to file for divorce from Olivier SarkozyHe was reported to have moved Charlotte Bernard, his two children, and his mother from New York City to his Bridgehampton mansion.

"The moment [Mary-Kate] left the driveway in April, Olivier made his mother, his children, and expect this … Charlotte, his ex-wife, moved to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID. " a source told page six what may have caused the split. The source further insisted that "there is no romance between Charlotte and Olivier."

"It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate room in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays," the source explained. "They have two children and have always put them first. In their French style, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte even was at Olivier's wedding to Mary-Kate."

A separate font added while the twin sister of Ashley Olsen Loving Olivier's children, the idea of ​​sharing a roof with her ex was too much for her. "It was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic," the source said. "Would you like the ex-wife to live with you for an unpredictable time in the midst of a crisis?"

Mary-Kate married Olivier in November 2015 after three years of dating. She initially filed for divorce in April 2020. However, her petition was rejected as the city courts did not accept such cases due to the coronavirus blockade. In May, she requested to file an emergency divorce petition, alleging that he abruptly terminated the lease on her New York residence without her consent.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house we have lived in and if he succeeds, not only will I lose my house but I will also risk losing my personal property," said the 33-year-old man. in his petition in which he also stated that he expected her to move by May 18.

Despite Mary-Kate's claims in her emergency divorce petition, a source insisted that page six of her marital problems with Olivier was "just erosion … falling apart." The source added: "Without cheating or betrayal … sometimes couples just follow their course. The plan to move into their family was their way of moving on, and the straw that broke the glass for Mary-Kate."