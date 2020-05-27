Martin Scorsese Self-Shoots Isolation Short for BBC – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc80511b37fc730e4a166ae9ad55da80113%

A new Martin Scorsese outfit is coming to the screens. Ok it may not be Flower Moon AssassinsBut fans will be intrigued by the prospect of a self-portrait short shot at the filmmaker's home in New York. The project has been commissioned by the BBC Closure culture with Mary Beard and will premiere in the UK on BBC Two on May 28.

The short will explore what the running of the bulls has meant to Scorsese, and will also feature fellow filmmaker Lee Daniels explaining why he believes the current closure in Hollywood could be a radical creative opportunity for filmmakers.

The final episode of the series, which has been derived from the BBC's flagship art program. First row (and previously titled Front row late), will also feature artists Gillian Wearing and Michael Landy with their first collaboration in more than 20 years, photographer Don McCullin reflecting on a career dedicated to risking his own life and comedian and presenter of The guilty feminist podcast Deborah Frances-White and eminent statesman Professor David Spiegelhalter.

Talent to have previously participated in the running during the running of the bulls includes Margaret Atwood, who hosted a homemade puppet show, sculptor Antony Gormley and Icelandic-Danish visual artist Olafur Eliasson.

"What I hope in the future is to take with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances," said Scorsese. “It is essential. The people you love Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can. "

"Martin Scorsese has a wonderful ending to the series," added presenter Beard. "We see him at home, thinking about blocking through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock's. The wrong man. But what's really clever is that this great Hollywood light fixture also leads us to look at Hitchcock again and through the lens of our current situation. He was absolutely on the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a small premiere! And it all contributes to a pretty amazing ending. "