Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige among the celebrities present at Andre Harrell's funeral

The founder of Uptown Records, 59, celebrates his life at the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, before being buried at the George Washington Cemetery.

Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige They were among the famous funeral goers for record executive Andre Harrell on Saturday, May 23.

The founder of Uptown Records, 59, died earlier this month of heart disease-related problems

Mariah and Mary joined other famous faces, including executives L.A. Reid and Lyor Cohen, as well as comedian Chris Rock, according to local reports.

During the service, a large number of Harrell's friends remembered the deceased star, with musical performances by Jodeci and gospel singers BeBe and Cece Winans. Blige, Rock and Cohen spoke at the funeral, along with Harrell's son, Gianni Credle-Harrell.

The legendary music executive, born in Harlem and raised in the Bronx, New York, is best known for founding Uptown Records, which became one of the most popular hip-hop and R&B labels during the 1990s.

The label was responsible for the success of stars like Jodeci, Guy, Heavy D, and Boyz, and Notorious BIG.. He also led the way in the New Jack Swing subgenre, after signing Guy and Blackstreet's superproducer Teddy Riley.