Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's murder arrested

William "Roddie,quot; Bryan, Jr., the man who recorded the murder of the unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested and charged.

Bryan was charged with serious murder and attempted wrongful imprisonment.

"I can tell you that if we believed he was a witness, we would not have arrested him," said the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds. "Then there is probable cause and we are comfortable with that."

Ahmaud was running outside of Brunswick, Georgia when former white law enforcement officer Gregory McMichael and his son, who are white, chased him. Arbery and Travis McMichael fought for the latter's shotgun and Arbery was shot three times.

It was Gregory who told police that Bryan had "tried to block (Arbery) that it was unsuccessful."

Bryan denied having been involved in the murder and ran a full press campaign before his arrest, claiming that he had been targeted by the public and had received death threats.