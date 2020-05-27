Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's murder arrested

William "Roddie,quot; Bryan, Jr., the man who recorded the murder of the unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested and charged.

Bryan was charged with serious murder and attempted wrongful imprisonment.

"I can tell you that if we believed he was a witness, we would not have arrested him," said the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds. "Then there is probable cause and we are comfortable with that."

