Maci Bookout responds to backlash by putting young son Bentley on "strict diet,quot;

After the latest episode of Teen Mom, Maci Bookout received a lot of criticism and she quickly responded on social media! Turns out fans of the show were not happy that she had her son Bentley follow a "very strict diet,quot; even if it was for him to achieve his fighting goals!

The reality TV star explained to her critics that she will never "convince,quot; the 11-year-old boy to "cut,quot; any weight.

In a statement she released via Twitter, Maci addressed the backlash, beginning with: "In reference to tonight's episode, I have never convinced Bentley to 'cut' the weight. After fighting his first 2 tournaments in the 75 pound class weighing 72, he came up to me and said he wanted to fight at 70. I told him he was fine, but you will NOT "cut,quot; the weight. I will prepare a healthy diet programmed for you, you can eat salads, grilled chicken, vegetables, good carbs, instead of pizza, doritos, and candy bars. "

‘Throughout the season, she decided she didn't like it. I told him it was fine! You can go back to normal and fight at 75, which is what he did, "he continued.

As for the episode, Maci told cameras that the sport had been an outlet for Bentley, as he still has to deal with the struggles between his mother and his biological father, Ryan Edwards.

But while that's a good thing, fans were concerned when they heard Maci mention that she was going to put it on, her words, "a strict diet."

Apparently, the young man's dream is to make it to the regional wrestling tournament and he needs to lose a little weight to do it!

While the mother explained that she was on a healthy diet, concerned parents who watched the show quickly argued that losing weight at her age when she is still growing is not okay.



