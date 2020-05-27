Louisville City Council approves closing portions of Main Street to allow outdoor dining – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4e48d4089ce79004a2aa1d1dae5f50f811%

On Tuesday, the Louisville City Council unanimously approved closing parts of Main Street in downtown Louisville to allow for a summer cookout program to offer restaurant options as it reopens after the coronavirus pandemic It will affect the companies in the city.

The approval of the new measure comes a day after Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado restaurants can begin to accommodate a limited number of customers inside their dining rooms.

To prepare for this reopening, city staff has been working with business owners and the Downtown Business Association on ways to assist in the transition for food and beverage establishments to reopen and begin to recover.

City staff offered alternative Council models for al fresco dining to help restaurants transition to expand operations while maintaining space requirements, capacity, and health practices.

The resolution allowing the cookout program states that city administrator Heather Balser will determine its start date, but the Council agreed that the program would end on October 5, unless they decide to extend it.

In addition to closing a portion of Main Street to vehicles, some other components of the program could include designation of sidewalk takeout areas and potential dining areas in city-owned parking lots. Staff are still confirming some aspects of the program, including coordinating with police and fire safety, and maintaining restaurant accessibility.

Main Street is expected to be closed from Walnut Street to Elm Street, while east and west streets will be open to cross traffic.

The city's annual Downtown Patio program, which deploys 26 12-foot patios on Main and Front streets, is not feasible to meet physical distancing needs, staff said.

Businesses will be required to maintain designated seating areas and sanitize tables and seats between each use.

"I am not naive to think that this will be easy for everyone, it will not be," said Mayor Ashley Stolzmann.

He added that this could be a benefit for companies that have had limited business or have had to close entirely due to the pandemic.

State guidelines that restaurants must follow to eat indoors include limiting the number of diners to half the city's permitted occupancy, to a maximum of 50 people; limit groups to eight people and space tables six feet or more apart.

Businesses are also encouraged to keep as many windows and doors open to increase air flow.

Councilwoman Deb Fahey said she would like to see the program expanded to all restaurants in the city, not just downtown.

Dr. CJ Roffis with Eyeworks Louisville said this program could have a negative impact on his business.

"Many people who come here are elderly," said Roffis. "If there is no parking, they will have to walk many blocks to get here, it becomes a problem. I think it will cost me thousands and thousands of dollars if people cannot get to me."

Part of the agreement will allow city staff to approve the actual street design to be "flexible and efficient."