Los Angeles Greek Theater Cancels 2020 Season Over Fears Of Coronavirus – Up News Info

People who clung to the hope of seeing a concert at the Greek Theater this summer are succumbing to reality. The beloved outdoor amphitheater in Los Angeles has gone offline in its 2020 season as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

It is the first time in the Greek's 90-year history that he has ruled out a season.

L.A. Greek Theater

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



"While we looked forward to celebrating our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we believe that it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our community at Griffith Park to put a live break, huge mass events through 2021, "said AP Diaz, executive officer and chief of staff for the Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department, owner of the famous facility.

Renowned acts slated to hit Greek this year include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, David Gray, Jon Bonamassa, Primus, Deftones, Norah Jones, Adam Ant, Madness and the Netflix stand-up show Is Joke ..

Some events were immediately canceled, while others were postponed or rescheduled. See a list of all affected programs below.

Announcing the closure, the venue management said Tuesday night: "We will take the time to update and re-establish, working with all of our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events." Please continue to monitor our website for updates on event status. "

Postponed

Netflix is ​​a Joke Fest Presents: Stand Out, 5/1

Jason Bonham's Zeppelin Led Afternoon, 05/28

Jhené Aiko, 1/6

Jhené Aiko, 3/3

LP, 6/10

Primus, 7/18

David Gray, 7/31

Deftones, 8/2

Lauv, 08/29

Lauv, 8/30

Goo Goo Dolls, 9/5

Alicia Keys, 9/8

Alicia Keys, 9/9

Rescheduled

Dead Can Dance 5/9 is now 9/9/21

Adam Ant, 5/16 now on 5/22/21

Madness, 05/24 is now on 05/30/21

Light Up the Blues, 05/30 now on 10/4/21

Barenaked Ladies, 12/6 now on 6/11/21

Brit Floyd 06/21 is now 06/19/21

Joe Bonamassa, 8/1 now on 1/8/21

Lost & # 39; 80s Live, 9/4 is now on 9/3/21

Toxic event in the air, 9/10 is now on 2/4/21

Maren Morris 10/17 is now 7/24/21

Cancelled

Kesha, 5/5

Natives and local foals, 5/20

Norah Jones, 5/22

AWOLNATION, 6/19

Up and beyond, 6/25

Above & Beyond, 6/26

Up and beyond 6/27

Melanie Martinez, 7/17

Gladys Knight, 7/26

Funk N the Greek, 8/8

Smokey Robinson, 8/16

AJR, 8/18

NF, 8/19